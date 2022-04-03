2022 GRAMMY Awards: All the Biggest Moments and Most Epic Performances of the Night!

Movies and TV may have dominated awards season this year, but music finally got its moment in the spotlight on Sunday! This year's GRAMMY Awards saw some of music's brightest stars -- including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X -- come together for music's biggest night.

This year's ceremony was also a celebration of a return to (quasi) normality after last year's socially distanced show, and the slew of impressive performances tore the roof off the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the night featured some hilarious moments, and a slew of incredible performances from the multitude of A-list entertainers including John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and Silk Sonic, who opened the star-studded ceremony.

Here's a look at the most memorable and jaw-dropping musical moments from Sunday's big show.

Silk Sonic Opens the Show

The duo, made up of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, got the star-studded audience moving and on their feet at the start of the gala event, and their hit track, "777," more than did the trick! The night proved fruitful for the group, as they won Best R&B Performance for "Leave the Door Open," tying with Jazmine Sullivan ("Pick Up Your Feelings") and later won Song of the Year for the same track!

Trevor Noah Charms

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Daily Show host and celebrated stand-up comic had endless charm and class as he delivered a fun monologue and didn't hold back when it came to poking fun at some of the A-list music stars in the room. He also delivered a low-key jab at the Oscars slap controversy, joking, "We're gonna be listening to some music, we're gonna be dancing, we're gonna be singing. We're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths and we will be giving out awards all through the night."

Olivia Rodrigo Plays the Hits

The 19-year-old songstress looked ethereal in a flowy white spaghetti-strap ruffled dress and black platform boots as she took the stage next to a full-sized car to belt out a striking and memorable rendition of her mega-hit, "Drivers License." It was only the second number of the night, but was one of the evening's biggest highlights.

BTS Is Smooth as Ever

The K-pop megastars brought even more smooth sauveness to a performance of "Butter" that added a fun, heist-themed element that felt like something inspired by 2013's Now You See Me and some of the best installments in the James Bond franchise.

Lil Nas X Marshalls His Dancers

The 22-year-old artist took the stage and he kicked things off with "Dead Right Now." Dressed in a black, sparkling cape, Lil Nas X soon disrobed to reveal a glittery one-shouldered number before teasing the audience with a snippet of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." He switched up his look, yet again, this time donning full band leader regalia for a performance of his controversial mega-hit, "Industry Baby," where he was joined by Jack Harlow.

Billie Eilish and Her Tribute Shirt

Eilish delivered a stunning performance of her hit song, "Happier Than Ever," that moved the audience and even left Olivia Rodrigo teary-eyed. The performance was made all the more special by her outfit of choice, as she wore a T-shirt with the late Taylor Hawkins' face on it, as she belted out her GRAMMY-nominated song. The stunning performance escalated as the song went on, and she was eventually joined by her brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, as rain poured down on the pair onstage.

Lady Gaga Moved to Tears

Tony Bennett made a surprise appearance at Sunday's show when he appeared in a pre-taped video to introduce his friend and frequent collaborator's performance. The songstress then delivered a powerful and emotional performance, singing her and Bennett's "Love for Sale" and "Do I Love You." At the end of the performance, Gaga was moved to tears. She also spoke into the mic and said, "I love you, Tony. We miss you."

In Memoriam

As the days go by, the legacy of these great musicians will remain in our minds, in our hearts, and in our community. #InMemoriam #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/StbCf0jTs6 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

The emotional segment began with a powerful video tribute to Taylor Hawkins set to Foo Fighters' "My Hero," and then transitioned into a performance from Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler, who delivered a medley of songs penned by Stephen Sondheim as part of the show's tribute to the music stars we've lost over the last year.

Justin Bieber Slows It Down

The pop superstar surprised fans with his unexpectedly powerful performance of "Peaches." The singer kicked off his set at a piano with a raw and emotional rendition of the tune, before he was joined by Giveon, Caesar and a band, for a more upbeat, familiar take on the track.

H.E.R. Makes a Real Moment

🎤. H.E.R. - Medley ft Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Lenny Kravitz et Travis Baker 🔥 🎸🥁 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/hwrCE9nlCK — R&B Home (@RnBHomeMusic) April 4, 2022

In a truly unique moment of rock awesomeness, H.E.R. was joined onstage by Travis Barker, Lenny Kravitz, Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam for a spotlight-stealing performance that brought down the house. She opened with the epic medley “Damage" before moving on to "We Made It" with Barker on drums. Finally, she wrapped the whole thing up with an amazing cover of "Are You Gonna Go My Way."