2022 Golden Globe Nominations Announced Amid HFPA's Ongoing Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards despite the broadcast of the ceremony being dropped by NBC and ongoing controversy surrounding the organization.
According to the HFPA, it has “completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more.” During that time, it has diversified its membership with the induction of 21 new members, “all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.”
This year, Netflix led this year’s film categories with 17 total nominations for The Power of the Dog, which tied Belfast for the most nods at 7, Tick Tick… Boom and Don’t Look Up. Other top films include King Richard, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story.
On the TV side, HBO was able to fend off Netflix with a total of 15 nominations for its linear and HBO Max programming, including Succession and Hacks. Other top series include The Morning Show, Ted Lasso as well as fall breakouts Only Murders in the Building and Squid Game.
Monday’s nominations also come after the HFPA’s recently elected president, Helen Hoehne, defended the organization’s decision to move forward with an awards ceremony.
At the time, she told Vanity Fair not having the event was never an option as it would break a 78-year-old tradition. "I can say with confidence that it’s not going to be the regular award show,” she admits. "We realize that this is not the tone this year, so we are taking a humble approach for 2022 -- we’re just honoring the people we think showed most excellence in 2021."
"Sometimes it takes a hard wake-up call to change… But then when you make the changes, I think everyone deserves a second chance,” Hoehne added, calling the organization the “HFPA 2.0.”
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Belfast (Focus Features)
Coda (Apple TV+)
Dune (Warner Bros.)
King Richard (Warner Bros.)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano (MGM)
Don't Look Up (Netflix)
Licorice Pizza (MGM)
Tick, Tick... Boom! (Netflix)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Flee (Neon / Participant)
Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)
Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY) (Sony Pictures Classics)
Drive My Car (JAPAN) (Janus Films)
The Hand of God (ITALY) (Netflix)
A Hero (FRANCE / IRAN) (Amazon Studios)
Parallel Mothers (SPAIN) (Sony Pictures Classics)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Be Alive,” King Richard
Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Orugitas,” Encanto
Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
Music by: Van Morrison
Lyrics by: Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect
Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin (Netflix)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick (Hulu)
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO/HBO Max)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winselt, Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
The 79th annual Golden Globes will be awarded on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Additional details to be announced.
RELATED CONTENT