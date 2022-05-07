2022 GLAAD Media Awards: The Complete Winners List

Lil Nas X took music's top honor at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards on Friday. The Montero rapper was crowned with the Outstanding Music Artist award in New York City at the event that strives for equal representation for the LGBTQ community in Hollywood.

It's the second time in three years Lil Nas X brings home the honor, making him the eighth artist to repeat as a winner in that category. He also won in 2020. The awards show, a continuation of the L.A. event at the Beverly Hilton on April 2, also honored FX's Pose for Outstanding Drama Series while The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+ garnered Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for its interview with Elliot Page.

One of the night's best moments came when Transgender recording artist/actress Peppermint, who also co-hosted the festivities, joined Oscar winner Ariana DeBose for an impromptu a cappella performance of West Side Story.

See the full list of winners, in bold, below.

Outstanding Film - Wide Release



Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Amazon Studios)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)

tick, tick... BOOM! (Netflix)

West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release



Breaking Fast (Vertical Entertainment)

Gossamer Folds (Indican Pictures)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (Wolfe Video)

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Plan B (Hulu)

Port Authority (Momentum Pictures)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

Swan Song (Magnolia Pictures)

Tu Me Manques (Dark Star Pictures)

Twilight's Kiss (Strand Releasing)

Outstanding Documentary



Changing the Game (Hulu)

"Cured" Independent Lens (PBS)

Flee (NEON)

The Lady and The Dale (HBO)

The Legend of the Underground (HBO)

No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

"Pier Kids" POV (PBS)

Pray Away (Netflix)

Pride (FX)

Thank you @glaad for honoring @PoseOnFX as Outstanding Drama for the 3rd time!!! Your support has meant everything. I’m so moved. #PoseFX https://t.co/WMrefyxlVR — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) May 7, 2022

Outstanding Comedy Series



Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Gentefied (Netflix)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)

Special (Netflix)

Twenties (BET)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Drama Series



9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Batwoman (The CW)

The Chi (Showtime)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Pose (FX)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding New TV Series



4400 (The CW)

Chucky (Syfy/USA Network)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Harlem (Prime Video)

The Long Call (BritBox)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

With Love (Prime Video)

Y: The Last Man (FX)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding TV Movie



The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark Channel)

The Fear Street Trilogy (Netflix)

Nash Bridges (USA Network)

Single All the Way (Netflix)

Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

And just like that... @CynthiaNixon is at the #GLAADawards. She spoke on stage about the importance of LGBTQ-inclusive programming for youth. LGBTQ kids and kids from LGBTQ families deserve to see themselves represented in the media. 💛 pic.twitter.com/qen539feNJ — GLAAD (@glaad) May 7, 2022

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series



Dopesick (Hulu)

Halston (Netflix)

It's a Sin (HBO Max)

Little Birds (Starz)

Love Life (HBO Max)

Master of None Presents: Moments in Love (Netflix)

Rurangi (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Vigil (Peacock)

The White Lotus (HBO)



Outstanding Reality Program



12 Dates of Christmas (HBO Max)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Family Karma (Bravo)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

MTV's Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

We're Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming



"Berry Bounty Banquet - Part 2" Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (WildBrain Studios/YouTube Kids)

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

"Family Day" Sesame Street (HBO Max)

"Gonzo-rella" Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

"Joie de Jonathan" Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Rugrats (Paramount+)

Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network/HBO Max)

We The People (Netflix)

"Whatever Floats Your Float" Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu/Peacock)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming



Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Centaurworld (Netflix)

"Claudia and the Sad Goodbye" The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, MD (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

"Manlee Men" Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Nickelodeon/Netflix)

Outstanding Music Artist



Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days (Low Country Sound/Elektra Records)

BROCKHAMPTON, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE (RCA Records/Question Everything)

Demi Lovato, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over (Island Records)

Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions (Interscope Records)

Halsey, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power (Capitol Records)

Kaytranada, Intimidated (RCA Records)

Lil Nas X, MONTERO (Columbia Records)

Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out (BMG)

Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep (Transgressive Records)

St. Vincent, Daddy's Home (Loma Vista Recordings)

A little peak inside the room at the #GLAADawards 💙💛✨ pic.twitter.com/Km0tjXH4FL — GLAAD (@glaad) May 7, 2022

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist



Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive Records)

Asiahn, The Interlude (Third&Hayden/Motown)

girl in red, if i could make it go quiet (AWAL)

Jake Wesley Rogers, Pluto (Facet/Warner Records)

Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee (Dead Oceans)

Joy Oladokun, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records)

Lauren Jauregui, Prelude (Attunement Records/AWAL)

Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Lucy Dacus, Home Video (Matador Records)

VINCINT, There Will Be Tears (Vincint Cannady)

Outstanding Broadway Production



Chicken & Biscuits

Company

Thoughts Of A Colored Man



Outstanding Video Game



Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)

The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (ManaVoid Entertainment/Skybound Games)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)

Unpacking (Witch Beam/Humble Games)

UNSIGHTED (Studio Pixel Punk/Humble Games)

Outstanding Comic Book



Aquaman: The Becoming, by Brandon Thomas, Diego Olortegui, Skylar Patridge, Scott Koblish, Wade Von Grawbadger, Adriano Lucas, Alex Guimarães, Andworld Design (DC Comics)

Barbalien: Red Planet, by Tate Brombal, Jeff Lemire, Gabriel Hernández Walta, Jordie Bellaire, Aditya Bidikar (Dark Horse Comics)

Crush & Lobo, by Mariko Tamaki, Amancay Nahuelpan, Tamra Bonvillain, Nick Filardi, Ariana Maher (DC Comics)

The Dreaming: Waking Hours, by G. Willow Wilson, Javier Rodriguez, Nick Robles, M.K. Perker, Matheus Lopes, Chris Sotomayor, Simon Bowland (DC Comics)

Guardians of the Galaxy, by Al Ewing, Juann Cabal, Juan Frigeri, Federico Blee, Cory Petit (Marvel Comics)

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour, by Tee Franklin, Max Sarin, Erich Owen, Marissa Louise, Taylor Esposito (DC Comics)

Killer Queens, by David M. Booher, Claudia Balboni, Harry Saxon, Lucas Gattoni (Dark Horse Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, by Alyssa Wong, Minkyu Jung, Ray-Anthony Height, Federico Sabbatini, Victor Olazaba, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Superman: Son of Kal-El, by Tom Taylor, John Timms, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Steve Pugh, Clayton Henry, Gabe Eltaeb, Hi-Fi, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Steve Buccellato, Dave Sharpe (DC Comics)

Wynd, by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Andworld Design (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology



Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms, by Crystal Frasier, Val Wise, Oscar O. Jupiter (Oni Press)

DC Pride [anthology] (DC Comics)

Eighty Days, by A.C. Esguerra (Archaia/BOOM! Studios)

The Girl from the Sea, by Molly Ostertag, Maarta Laiho (Graphix/Scholastic)

Girl Haven, by Lilah Sturges, Meaghan Carter, Joamette Gil (Oni Press)

I Am Not Starfire, by Mariko Tamaki, Yoshi Yoshitani, Aditya Bidikar (DC Comics)

Marvel's Voices: Pride [anthology] (Marvel Comics)

Renegade Rule, by Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein, Sam Beck, Jim Campbell (Dark Horse Comics)

The Secret to Superhuman Strength, by Alison Bechdel, Holly Rae Taylor (Mariner Books/HMH)

Shadow Life, by Hiromi Goto, Ann Xu (First Second/Macmillan)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode



"Bisexual Superman Is Not Ruining Your Childhood, B*tch Please" The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

"Culture War! Diverse Pilots and Trans Rights" The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

"Elliot Page" The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

"Jenny Hagel Investigates Why America's Lesbian Bars Are Vanishing" Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

"Mj Rodriguez on Historic Emmy Nomination and Hopes for Trans Community's Future" The View (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment



"Capehart Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Transphobic Speech Against Equality Act" The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC)

"Danica Roem to LGBTQ Americans: You Have to Care About Politics" State of the Union (CNN)

"HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later" TODAY (NBC)

"McBride On Anti-Trans Bills: 'This Is Legislative Bullying Plain & Simple'" Stephanie Ruhle Reports (MSNBC)

"Valedictorian Says His Graduation Speech on Mental Health & LGBTQ Identity Was Cut Off" GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form



"Anderson Speaks to Legendary AIDS and Gay Rights Activist" Anderson Cooper Full Circle (CNNgo)

"Gay Panic" This is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN)

"Life After Pulse" (WESH)

"Mama Gloria" AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange (PBS)

"Pride of The White House" (MSNBC)

"PRIDE on ABC News Live: What’s Next for the LGBTQ+ Community" (ABC News Live)

"Trans in Texas" United Shades of America (CNN)

"Trans in Trumpland" (Topic)

"TransAmerica" (NBC News NOW)

"The Week in Pride" The Week with Joshua Johnson (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article



"Billy Porter Breaks a 14-Year Silence: ‘This Is What HIV-Positive Looks Like Now’" by Billy Porter, as told by Lacey Rose (The Hollywood Reporter)

"Books Probed by a Texas Lawmaker by Women, People of Color, LGBTQ Writers. They’re Asking: 'Really?'" by Talia Richman & Corbett Smith (The Dallas Morning News)

"Bowen Yang is Defining Funny for a New Generation" by David Canfield (Entertainment Weekly)

"Diary of an ICE Detainee" by Yariel Valdes Gonzalez (Washington Blade)

"Elliot Page is Ready for This Moment" by Katy Steinmetz (TIME)

"The Hearts of Venezuela" by Taylor Hirschberg (Out)

"Inside the Sparkling, Rainbow-Filled World of JoJo Siwa" by Jason Sheeler (People)

"Keeping Trans Kids From Medicine Doesn’t Make Them Disappear" by Jennifer Finney Boylan (The New York Times)

"Lawmakers Can’t Cite Local Examples of Trans Girls in Sports" by David Crary & Lindsay Whitehurst (The Associated Press)

"The Year of the Black Queer Revolution" by Ernest Owens (Rolling Stone)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage



The Advocate

Entertainment Weekly

People

POZ

Variety

Outstanding Online Journalism Article



"Across the South, a Trans Housing Movement Grows" by Raquel Willis (VOGUE.com)

"As Anti-Trans Violence Surges, Advocates Demand Policy Reform" by Jo Yurcaba (NBCNews.com)

"Let's Talk About (Queer) Sex: The Importance of LGBTQ-inclusive Sex Education in Schools" by David Oliver (USAToday.com)

"LGBT+ Afghans Fear Being Forgotten 100 Days Since Taliban Takeover" by Hugo Greenhalgh (Openlynews.com)

"Megan Rohrer, the Evangelical Lutheran Church’s First Trans Bishop, Wants to Get Messy" by Nico Lang (them.us)

"No, DaBaby, HIV Will Not ‘Make You Die in 2 to 3 weeks.’ Here’s the Truth." by David Artavia (Yahoo.com)

"'No Time For Intolerance:' Dr. Rachel Levine Has A Job To Do" by Dawn Ennis (Forbes.com)

"T.J. Osborne is Ready to Tell His Story" by Sam Lansky (TIME.com)

"What I’ve Learned After Living with HIV in Secret for Years" by Tony Morrison (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

"The Word Missing From the Vast Majority of Anti-Trans Legislation? Transgender" by Orion Rummler & Kate Sosin (19thnews.org)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia



"+Talk: HIV & Faith" by Karl Schmid, Mike Spierer, Brent Zacky, and Victor Barreiro (Plus Life Media)

"Caretakers" [series] by Geena Rocero, Jon Mallow, Dan Greenberg, Sheena Alexis Suarez, Erin McIntyre, Chelsea Rugg, Shant Alexander, and Victoria Malabrigo (PBS.com)

"Covid Confessions: Drag Performers Share Their Experiences Working During The Pandemic" by Alec Fischer (Fischr Media)

"For Ruth Ellis Center Staff, Helping LGBTQ Homeless Youth is Personal" by Scott Gatz, John Halbach, Maria Tridas, and Emily Geraghty (LGBTQ Nation)

"How Queer Characters Have Evolved In Children's Animation" by Chris Snyder, Kyle Desiderio, Jess Chou, A.C. Fowler, Kuwilileni Hauwanga, Abbey White, and Kalai Chik (Insider)

"Legendary" [series] by Peppermint, Matt McDonough, Jennifer Tiexiera, Michael Seligman, Julia Hoff, Ryan Murray, Ximena Sanchez, and Tom Lofthouse (NowThis/Discovery+)

"Meet the Logo Legends: Brooklyn Trans Liberation" by Terron Moore, Sean Devaney, Sam Manzella, Christopher Rudolph, and Zachary O’Connor (Logo)

"The Power of Layshia Clarendon" by Katie Barnes, Jennifer Karson-Strauss, Andy Sharp, and Jennifer Holt (ESPN.com)

"Transnational" [series] by Eva Reign, Alyza Enriquez, Freddy McConnell, Vivek Kemp, Courtney Brooks, Sarah Burke, Hendrik Hinzel, Alyza Enriquez, Dan Ming, Trey Strange, and Daisy Wardell (VICE News)

"Tyra Banks Interview: SI Swimsuit Cover Model Leyna Bloom" (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Outstanding Blog



Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

Mombian

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

The Reckoning

Special Recognition



All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance]

"Alok Vaid-Menon" 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider

The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

Outsports' Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics



Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series



#Luimelia (Atresplayer Premium)

Manual Para Galanes (Pantaya)

Maricón Perdido (HBO Max)

Pequeñas Victorias (ViacomCBS International Studios/Oficina Burman/Prime Video)

Todo lo otro (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism



"Grupo Firme en Contra del Acoso" Despierta América (Univision)

"El Mes del Orgullo" (CNN en Español)

"Impacto Positivo: Bamby Salcedo" Primer Impacto (Univision)

"Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución" (Telemundo 47)

"Preocupa Exclusión de Niñas Trans en Equipos Femeninos" Hoy Día (Telemundo)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article



"Anacaona Reyes: Visibiliza a la Comunidad Trans y Educa Desde el Capitolio" por Maricarmen Rivera (Elvocero.com)

"Ana Macho: Sobre Hacer Música Que Rebasa Límites" por Ronald Avila (ElNuevoDia.com)

"Ángel Cruz Aprendió a “Desaprender” los Credos Sociales" por José Karlo Pagán Negrón (PrimeraHora.com)

"Así Viven la Menstruación los Hombres Trans" por Miriam Martínez (Vice.com)

"Casa Frida Rescata a Pareja Gay de Homofobia en Jamaica" por Edgar Ulises (Homosensual.com)

"Claudia: La Enfermera Trans que Lucha Contra el Covid en Ciudad Juárez" por Louisa Reynolds (Nexos.com)

"En Casa con Kany García y Jocelyn Trochez" por Carole Joseph (PeopleEnEspanol.com)

"Oyuki, la Madre Trans de Seis Hijos que Rompe Prejuicios en México" por Eduard Ribas i Admetlla (EFE.com)

"Somos Invisibles": La Discriminación y los Riesgos se Multiplican para los Indígenas LGBTQ+" por Albinson Linares (Telemundo.com)

"Una Vida Transgénero: 'Es Momento de que nos Dejemos Ver'" por Marcos Billy Guzman (ElNuevoDia.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia



"Alexa: Su Vida y la Justicia que no llega a un Año de su Asesinato" por Marcos Billy Guzmán y Adlín González (El Nuevo Día)

"Expulsados México: Cómo la Comunidad Transgénero se Unió para Ayudar a los Migrantes" por Patricia Clarembaux, Anna Clare Spelman, y Celemente Sánchez (Univision Noticias)

"Marcha del Orgullo LGBTI: Día de Festejo, Pero También de Protesta" por Jair Cabrera Torres (La Jornada)

"Ser Mujer, ser Trans y ser Mapuche" por Natalia Barrera Francis, Paula Daibert, y Claudia Escobar (AJ+ Español)

"Vogue en el Paro Nacional y Transmilenio: ¿Qué hay detrás?" por Jahira Quintero, Pilar Cuartas Rodríguez, Laura Salomón, Dani Jara, Piisciiss, Nova y Axid (La Disidencia - El Espectador)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)



"Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo" (Telemundo)