2022 BAFTA Nominations: The Complete List

Ahead of the Academy announcing who's up for Oscars this year, it's the British Academy's turn to unveil their nominations for the 75th annual EE British Academy Film Awards.

The nominees for the 2022 BAFTA Awards will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 3, with hosts AJ Odudu and Tom Allen streaming live from BAFTA 195 Piccadilly.

Ahead of the full nominations, the BAFTAs announced the nominees for the fan-voted EE Rising Star Award, which this year include West Side Story standout Ariana DeBose, The Kingsman's Harris Dickinson, Captain Marvel and No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch, A Quiet Place breakout Millicent Simmonds, and The Power of the Dog's lauded Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 13 at Royal Albert Hall in London, setting the stage for the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

BEST FILM

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

DOCUMENTARY

ANIMATED FILM

DIRECTOR

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

LEADING ACTRESS

LEADING ACTOR

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

SUPPORTING ACTOR

CASTING

CINEMATOGRAPHY

COSTUME DESIGN

EDITING

MAKE UP & HAIR

ORIGINAL SCORE

PRODUCTION DESIGN

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

SOUND

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

BRITISH SHORT FILM

EE RISING STAR

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The 2021 BAFTA Awards will take place on Sunday, March 13.