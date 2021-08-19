2022 ACM Awards to Livestream on Amazon Prime Video

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is coming to Amazon Prime Video. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that the 2022 ACM Awards will livestream on its platform next year.

The move marks the first time an awards show has livestreamed exclusively.

Per a press release from the streaming service, next year's ceremony, which is produced by MRC's dick clark productions, will bring together iconic artists for exciting collaborations, surprising moments, and an unprecedented number of world television-premiere performances.

Scheduled performers, as well as the ceremony's date and location, will be confirmed at a later time.

"We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music," Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios, said. "Reaching this milestone with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and MRC as the first major awards show to be livestreamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both entertain and innovate for our audience."

Damon Whiteside, the CEO of the Academy of Country Music, was likewise excited by the move, stating, "We are thrilled that the Academy of Country Music Awards are first to take this giant step toward the future of awards shows with Amazon Prime Video."

"This partnership, which reinforces our position as an innovative, progressive awards show, will deliver the broadest possible audience and, simultaneously, deliver massive value to our artists whose music lives inside this ecosystem, enabling fans to discover and stream music as they watch," he added.

Ed Warm, the outgoing ACM Board of Directors Chair, called the partnership "historic," adding that it "meets the industry’s need to bring awards shows to the forefront of the streaming world -- exactly where fans are consuming and demanding content."

Warm added, "It will also deliver invaluable new opportunities for country artists, enabling them to reach larger audiences and presenting them the Academy’s exceptionally entertaining and compelling show."

MRC co-CEO Modi Wiczyk, meanwhile, congratulated both the ACM and Amazon "for the future of live awards shows."

"Our team is excited to be part of the creative and entrepreneurial innovations that streaming technology will unleash," Wiczyk said.

Watch the video below for a look back at this year's ACM Awards.