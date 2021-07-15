2021 TCA Awards Nominations: 'Ted Lasso,' 'WandaVision,' 'Bridgerton' Lead

The 2021 Television Critics Awards nominees have been announced.

Ted Lasso leads all nominations with five at the 37th annual awards, followed by Hacks, I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown and WandaVision close behind with four apiece. Bridgerton, The Flight Attendant, The Queen’s Gambit and The Underground Railroad all snagged three nominations for the critics-voted shortlists, which features many first-time nominees. Other notable nominees include Lupin star Omar Sy, The Underground Railroad's Thuso Mbedu, PEN15's Maya Erskine, the acclaimed Framing Britney Spears documentary, Australian kids program Bluey, Bo Burnham's Inside comedy special, outgoing comedy Superstore and canceled musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

The number of nominees per category were expanded this year to eight, with the exception of the Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch category which has nine. Due to the pandemic, a formal in-person awards gala will not take place this year and winners will be announced at a later date.

“This was an incredible year for fresh, inclusive content and new creators, and our nominations are a reflection of that,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President, in a statement. “The TCA membership selected from a wealth of original offerings that broke fresh ground and presented exciting, thought-provoking experiences that redefined the television landscape. Although we will not be able to honor these landmark achievements in person, we look forward to celebrating 37 years of the TCA Awards and sharing our top picks when the winners are unveiled.”

Honorees for the prestigious Career Achievement and Heritage Award will be announced along with the winners later this summer.

The TCA Awards celebrate the top series, producers and performances of the 2020-21 television season, as selected by the media organization’s membership of over 200 professional television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” – HBO

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” – Disney+

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” – FX

Omar Sy, “Lupin” – Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

Maya Erskine, “Pen15” – Hulu

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5Eva” – Peacock

Charlotte Nicdao, “Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Allen v. Farrow” – HBO

“City So Real” – NatGeo

“Framing Britney Spears” – FX/FX On Hulu

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“I'll Be Gone in the Dark” – HBO

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” – CBS

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime

“Deaf U” – Netflix

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Nailed It! Double Trouble” – Netflix

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” – Paramount+

“Taste the Nation” – Hulu

“Top Chef: Portland” – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix

“Bluey” – Disney Jr.

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids

“Emily's Wonder Lab” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO

“Waffles + Mochi” – Netflix

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“P-Valley” – Starz

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“WandaVision” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

“The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“It's a Sin” – HBO Max

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen's Gambit” – Netflix

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Crown” – Netflix

“For All Mankind” – Apple TV+

“The Handmaid's Tale” – Hulu

“Lovecraft Country” – HBO

“The Mandalorian” – Disney+

“Pose” – FX

“P-Valley” – Starz

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Girls5Eva” – Peacock

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

“Pen15” – Hulu

“Superstore” – NBC

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Desus & Mero” – Showtime

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen's Gambit” – Netflix

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+