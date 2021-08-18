2021 MTV VMAs: Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and More to Perform

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are already shaping up to be epic!

On Wednesday, MTV announced the first round of performers for the upcoming awards show on Sept. 12. Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo will be taking the stage for a sure-to-be unforgettable night.

Cabello is set to deliver a must-see performance of "Don’t Go Yet," following her steamy duet of "Senorita" with Shawn Mendes in 2019, while Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde will both be taking the stage for world premiere performances. MGK will perform his new hit single, "Papercuts." Lorde is expected to sing songs from her latest album, Solar Power, dropping Aug. 20.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X will "bring yet another genre-defying hit to the VMAs stage," a press release states, while Rodrigo is set to make her debut. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

The 2021 VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, hear highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.