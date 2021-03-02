x
2021 Golden Globe Nominations: See the Full List

In another timeline, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards already happened. The ceremony -- the first of every awards season -- was originally scheduled for the first Sunday in January, only to be postponed nearly two months due to the ongoing global pandemic.

In this timeline, it's time for this year's Golden Globe nominations. On Wednesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- with presenters Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson -- announced the nominees across film and television.

Mank was the year's most nominated film with six nominations, followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7 with five. On the TV side, The Crown reigned with six total nominations, followed by Schitt's Creek with five. (As always, there were a number of notable surprises and snubs.)

The winners will be announced on Feb. 28 during a bicoastal telecast hosted by Tina Fey from the The Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, with the nominees appearing from around the world.

How to watch the 2021 Golden Globes

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy 

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture 

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture – Animated 

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language 

Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA)
Two of Us (France / USA)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture 

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
"Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holliday - Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

The 2021 Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage.

