2021 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

It's time to honor the TV that kept us sane this past year: The 2021 Emmy nominees represent the best of what we watched, streamed, binged and then re-watched while stuck inside, AKA Outstanding Pandemic Viewing.
On Tuesday, the Television Academy and father-daughter Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones unveiled nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.
The Crown and The Mandalorian are the year's most nominated series, with 24 total nominations apiece, followed by WandaVision with 21 nominations, The Handmaid's Tale and Saturday Night Live with 20 nominations and Ted Lasso with 20 nominations. (Of course, there were also a number of notable snubs and surprises.)
Winners will be announced during the Cedric the Entertainer-hosted Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. (This year's ceremony will be hazmat suit free.)
Here is the full list of nominees:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracey Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
The Simpsons
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Stacey Abrams, black-ish: Election Special (Part 2)
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Tituss Burgess, Central Park
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Stanley Tucci, Central Park
Jessica Walter, Archer
Outstanding Narrator
David Attenborough, A Perfect Planet
David Attenborough, The Year Earth Changed
Sterling K. Brown, Lincoln: Divided We Stand
Anthony Hopkins, Mythic Quest
Sigourney Weaver, Secrets Of The Whales
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special
63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
8:46 - Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell
VICE
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Forever Home
Queer Eye
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Boys State
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
The Social Dilemma
Tina
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
Allen v. Farrow
American Masters
City So Real
Pretend It's A City
Secrets Of The Whales
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
Dick Johnson Is Dead
76 Days
Welcome To Chechnya
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections
The Randy Rainbow Show
Reno 911!
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Kevin Hart, Die Hart
John Lutz, Mapleworth Murders
Brendan Scannell, Bonding
J.B. Smoove, Mapleworth Murders
John Travolta, Die Hart
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer's Turnt Up With The Taylors
Paula Pell, Mapleworth Murders
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed
Inside Pixar
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death + Robots
Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap
Once Upon A Snowman
Robot Chicken
For additional Emmys categories, visit Emmys.com.
The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.
