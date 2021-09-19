2021 Emmy Awards Remember the Stars We've Lost With Touching 'In Memoriam'

Gone but never forgotten. This year's Emmy Awards paid tribute to the many entertainers and TV creators who have died over the last year in a heartfelt "In Memoriam" segment.

For the tribute, which aired near the end of Sunday's star-studded awards ceremony, Uzo Aduba took the stage to share a sweet message to the memories of the entertainers and creatives we've lost.

"Over the past year, we have lost so many of our loved ones, but we treasure our memory of each of them, we honor their work, and we rejoice in having them in our lives," Aduba shared, before introducing Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste.

The two beloved artists delivered a touching performance of Bridges' emotional tune, "River," as the montage of late celebs, writers, directors and producers played on the towering screens behind them.

This year's segment was particularly emotional, perhaps due to having lost some true industry icons over just the last few months -- including TV legend and seven-time Emmy Award winner Ed Asner, who died on Aug. 29 at the age of 91.

The segment also paid tribute to The Wire's Michael K. Williams, who died on Sept. 6 at the age of 54. The beloved actor was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at this year's ceremony for his work in Lovecraft Country.

Show business icon Cloris Leachman was also remembered during the segment. The eight-time Emmy winner died on Jan. 27 at age 94.

Among the many other late TV legends who were honored were Night Court stars Markie Post -- who died on Aug. 7 at the age of 70 -- and Charlie Robinson, who died on July 11 at the age of 75. Also, Love Boat's Gavin MacLeod, who died on May 29 at age 90, and Emmy winner Charles Grodin -- who died on May 18 at age 86.

Archer and Arrested Development star Jessica Walter -- who died on March 25 at age 80 -- was also remembered, along with groundbreaking sitcom icon and The Goldbergs star George Segal, who died due to complications from bypass surgery on March 23. He was 87.

As always, the Emmys acknowledged that not every celeb who has died this year would be featured in their tribute, citing time constraints. In an effort to respect and honor all those who have died, the Emmys maintain an extensive "In Memoriam" tribute on their website.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.