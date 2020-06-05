2020 TV Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed? See the List!

It's that time of year again: Time to learn if your favorite TV shows are coming back!

Every year, television executives at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC -- decide which shows to bring back for another season, which ones to say goodbye to for good and which new dramas and comedies will get the coveted green light. And, as May approaches, a complete picture of which stars we should expect to see gracing our TV screens in the upcoming 2020-21 season will emerge.

To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET unveils the annual TV Cheat Sheet, your ultimate one-stop shop for all the renewals and cancellations from the major broadcast networks.

As the final decisions trickle in, we'll continue to update this master list. So be sure to bookmark this page and check back here often to learn the fate of your favorite shows.

ABC

'Modern Family' ABC

Renewed:

The Good Doctor - Season 4

Grey's Anatomy - Season 17

Station 19 - Season 4

Canceled:

Reef Break

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

The Big Sky

CBS

'Evil' CBS

Renewed:

All Rise - Season 2

The Amazing Race - through Season 33

Blood & Treasure - Season 2

Bob Hearts Abishola - Season 2

Bull - Season 4

Evil - Season 2

FBI - Season 3

FBI: Most Wanted - Season 2

MacGyver - Season 5

Magnum P.I. - Season 3

Mom - Season 8

NCIS - Season 18

NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 12

NCIS: New Orleans - Season 7

The Neighborhood - Season 3

SEAL Team - Season 4

Survivor - through Cycle 42

S.W.A.T. - Season 4

Undercover Boss - Season 10

The Unicorn - Season 2

Young Sheldon - Season 4

Canceled:

God Friended Me

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

TBA

The CW

'Nancy Drew' The CW

Canceled:

TBA

Final Season:

The 100 (returns Thursday, May 20)

Arrow

Supernatural

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

Superman & Lois

Walker (Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki)

Fox

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Fox

Renewed:

9-1-1 - Season 4

9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 2

Bless the Harts - Season 2

Duncanville - Season 2

Hell's Kitchen - through Season 20

Lego Masters - Season 2

The Masked Singer - Season 4

Mental Samurai - Season 2

The Simpsons - through Season 32

So You Think You Can Dance - Season 17

Canceled:

Almost Family

BH90210

Final Season:

Empire

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

Call Me Kat (starring Mayim Bialik)

I Can See Your Voice

The Masked Dancer

NBC

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' NBC

Renewed:

The Blacklist - Season 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 8

Chicago Fire - through Season 11

Chicago Med - through Season 8

Chicago P.D. - through Season 10

Law & Order: SVU - through Season 24

Making It - Season 3

New Amsterdam - through Season 5

Superstore - Season 6 (without America Ferrera)

This Is Us - through Season 6

Canceled:

The InBetween

Sunnyside

Final Season:

Blindspot (returns Thursday, May 7)

The Good Place

Will & Grace

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:

The Kenan Show

Untitled Law & Order: SVU/Elliott Stabler Spinoff

Untitled Ted Danson Comedy

Young Rock

