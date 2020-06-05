2020 TV Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed? See the List!

x
It's that time of year again: Time to learn if your favorite TV shows are coming back!

Every year, television executives at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC -- decide which shows to bring back for another season, which ones to say goodbye to for good and which new dramas and comedies will get the coveted green light. And, as May approaches, a complete picture of which stars we should expect to see gracing our TV screens in the upcoming 2020-21 season will emerge.

To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET unveils the annual TV Cheat Sheet, your ultimate one-stop shop for all the renewals and cancellations from the major broadcast networks.

As the final decisions trickle in, we'll continue to update this master list. So be sure to bookmark this page and check back here often to learn the fate of your favorite shows.

ABC

'Modern Family'

ABC

Renewed:
The Good Doctor - Season 4
Grey's Anatomy - Season 17
Station 19 - Season 4

Canceled:
Reef Break

Final Season:
Fresh Off the Boat 
How to Get Away With Murder 
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD (returns Wednesday, May 27)
Modern Family

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
The Big Sky 

CBS

'Evil'

CBS

Renewed:
All Rise - Season 2
The Amazing Race - through Season 33
Blood & Treasure - Season 2
Bob Hearts Abishola - Season 2
Bull - Season 4
Evil - Season 2
FBI - Season 3
FBI: Most Wanted - Season 2
MacGyver - Season 5
Magnum P.I. - Season 3
Mom - Season 8
NCIS - Season 18
NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 12
NCIS: New Orleans - Season 7
The Neighborhood - Season 3
SEAL Team - Season 4
Survivor - through Cycle 42
S.W.A.T. - Season 4
Undercover Boss - Season 10
The Unicorn - Season 2
Young Sheldon - Season 4

Canceled:
God Friended Me

Final Season:
Criminal Minds
Hawaii Five-0
Madam Secretary

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
TBA

The CW

'Nancy Drew'

The CW

Renewed:
All American - Season 3
Batwoman - Season 2
Black Lightning - Season 3
Charmed- Season 4
DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 6
Dynasty - Season 4
The Flash - Season 7
In the Dark - Season 2 
Legacies - Season 3
Nancy Drew - Season 2
Riverdale - Season 5
Roswell, New Mexico - Season 3
Supergirl- Season 6

Canceled:
TBA

Final Season:
The 100 (returns Thursday, May 20)
Arrow
Supernatural 

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
Superman & Lois
Walker (Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki)

Fox

'9-1-1: Lone Star'

Fox

Renewed:
9-1-1 - Season 4
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 2
Bless the Harts - Season 2
Duncanville - Season 2
Hell's Kitchen - through Season 20 
Lego Masters - Season 2
The Masked Singer - Season 4
Mental Samurai - Season 2
The Simpsons - through Season 32
So You Think You Can Dance - Season 17

Canceled:
Almost Family 
BH90210

Final Season:
Empire

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
Call Me Kat (starring Mayim Bialik)
I Can See Your Voice 
The Masked Dancer 

NBC

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

NBC

Renewed:
The Blacklist - Season 8
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 8
Chicago Fire - through Season 11
Chicago Med - through Season 8
Chicago P.D. - through Season 10
Law & Order: SVU - through Season 24
Making It - Season 3
New Amsterdam - through Season 5
Superstore - Season 6 (without America Ferrera)
This Is Us - through Season 6

Canceled:
The InBetween
Sunnyside

Final Season:
Blindspot (returns Thursday, May 7)
The Good Place 
Will & Grace 

New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
The Kenan Show
Untitled Law & Order: SVU/Elliott Stabler Spinoff
Untitled Ted Danson Comedy 
Young Rock 

