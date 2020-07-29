2020 Primetime Emmys to Go Virtual Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 72nd Primetime Emmys will be handed out virtually. This is according to multiple outlets, which obtained a letter from producers sent to select nominees. “As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th,” the letter reads.

While it included few specifics about what the ceremony will look like, the letter explained that the producers “are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with [host] Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments.”

The news comes a day after the nominees were announced via a virtual event hosted by Leslie Jones. While Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma kicked off the event by reiterating the importance of TV during this time, he did not disclose any new details for the upcoming awards ceremony, which many assumed would be altered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about how he would feel about a virtual ceremony, Dylan McDermott, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Hollywood, told ET, “Whatever it is or shape it takes, I'm just happy to be there... It doesn't matter to me as long as there was recognition of the work.”

Meanwhile, Luke Kirby, Emmy winner and nominee again for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, explained the importance of the awards, even amid a global pandemic and the cultural reckonings happening around the country. "It's such a peculiarly quiet and yet troubling time, but it's also full of hope for a better world," he said. "And so, this whole Emmy thing serves as a nice reminder that the wheels of entertainment are still being greased and set in motion, and hopefully someday [we] get back to doing what we love," he reflected. "But it's a nice little wave to catch, most definitely."

As ET previously reported, Kimmel will return to emcee his third Emmys ceremony following the 64th event in 2012 and the 68th in 2016. The awards are still scheduled to be handed out during a live broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

ET has reached out to ABC and the Television Academy for comment.