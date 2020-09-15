2020 Emmy Winners: See the Complete List

In unprecedented times, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards will be bigger than ever.
The Television Academy has made this year's festivities a weeklong affair, with the Nicole Byer-hosted Creative Arts Emmys split up over four nights leading to Sunday's primetime ceremony, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live from L.A.'s Staples Center -- with the rest of the show largely virtual amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Creative Arts Emmys are streaming Monday through Thursday night on Emmys.com, followed by a final live ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 19 airing on FXX at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The breakdown of nights will be as follows:
Monday, Sept. 14: Reality & Non-Fiction
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Variety
Wednesday, Sept. 16: Scripted Night One
Thursday, Sept. 17: Scripted Night Two
Saturday, Sept: 19: An eclectic mix of awards across all genres
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.
This post will be updated throughout the week as winners are announced.
See the full list of winners, in bold, below.
Creative Arts Emmys - Reality & Non-Fiction
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
**The Apollo**
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
The Great Hack
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
**Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath**
Ugly Delicious
VICE
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between the Scenes - The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
**National Geographic Presents Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds**
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
**Queer Eye**
Shark Tank
A Very Brady Renovation
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Born This Way
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
**RuPaul's Drag Race**
The Voice
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
American Factory
Apollo 11
Becoming
**The Cave**
Sea Of Shadows
Serengeti
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
Cheer
**Life Below Zero**
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
**American Factory**
Apollo 11
Becoming
The Cave
The Last Dance
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
**Cheer**
LEGO Masters
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Becoming
Home
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
**Why We Hate**
Outstanding Narrator
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen
Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti
**David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet**
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
American Factory
**Apollo 11**
Beastie Boys Story
The Last Dance
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
LEGO Masters
Queer Eye
**RuPaul's Drag Race**
Survivor
Top Chef
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
**Cheer**
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
**Apollo 11**
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
**Apollo 11**
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
RuPaul's Drag Race
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Beastie Boys Story
The Cave
Circus Of Books
**Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer**
McMillion$
Creative Arts Emmys - Variety
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
A Celebration Of The Music From Coco
Dancing With The Stars
The Oscars
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars
The Little Mermaid Live!
The Oscars
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Dancing With The Stars
Drunk History
The Masked Singer
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born at Night, But Not Last Night"
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About the Coronavirus"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629"
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff"
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy"
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe"
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
62nd Grammy Awards
The Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Music Direction
The Kennedy Center Honors
Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Eat Shit Bob!"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2"
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Queer Eye
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
62nd Grammy Awards
The Little Mermaid Live!
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"
The Oscars
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
62nd Grammy Awards
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Oscars
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
2019 American Music Awards
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
The Little Mermaid Live!
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"
The Oscars
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Creative Arts Emmys - Scripted (Night 1)
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie
Defending Jacob, "After"
Devs, "Episode 7"
The Plot Against America, "Part 1"
Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning"
Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
Bob Hearts Abishola, "Ice Cream For Breakfast"
Family Reunion, "Remember Black Elvis?"
The Ranch, "It Ain't My Falt"
Will & Grace, "Accidentally On Porpoise"
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The End Of The F***ing World, "Episode 2"
Homecoming, "Giant"
Insecure, "Lowkey Happy"
Insecure, 'Lowkey Lost"
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 7: The Reckoning"
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
black-ish
Grace And Frankie
The Handmaid's Tale
The Politician
Schitt's Creek
This Is Us
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Carnival Row
The Handmaid's Tale
The Mandalorian
Watchmen
Westworld
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Conners, "Slappy Holidays"
One Day At A Time, "Boundaries"
Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy"
Will & Grace, "What A Dump"
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Crown
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mrs. America
Pose
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: 1984
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Star Trek: Picard
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
Big Little Lies
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Ozark
Succession
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
GLOW
The Mandalorian
Space Force
What We Do In The Shadows
Will & Grace
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: 1984
Hollywood
The Mandalorian
Pose
Star Trek: Picard
Westworld
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 2: The Child"
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 4: Sanctuary"
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption"
Ozark, "Fire Pink"
Ozark, "Wartime"
Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt"
Succession, "DC"
Succession, "This Is Not For Tears"
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Mrs. America, "Phyllis"
Watchmen, "A God Walks In To Abar"
Watchmen, "It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice"
Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
The Boys
The Crown
Star Trek: Picard
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
GLOW
The Mandalorian
Silicon Valley
Space Force
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Mandalorian
Modern Family
The Ranch
Schitt's Creek
Space Force
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie
American Horror Story: 1984
Devs
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Hollywood
Watchmen
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Lost In Space
The Mandalorian
Stranger Things
Watchmen
Westworld
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Devs
The Handmaid's Tale
Tales From The Loop
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Vikings
Creative Arts Emmys - Scripted (Night 2)
Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program
Big Mouth Guide To Life
Doctor Who: The Runaway
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
The Messy Truth VR Experience
Rebuilding Notre Dame
When We Stayed Home
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?
Robot Chicken
Steven Universe Future
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler
The Good Place Presents: The Selection
Most Dangerous Game
Reno 911!
Star Trek: Short Treks
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)
Corey Hawkins, Survive
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anna Kendrick, Dummy
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead To Me
Insecure
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
Ozark
Succession
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park
Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers
Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian
Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Archer, "Road Trip"
Cosmos: Possible Worlds, "Vavilov"
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, "Spear and Fang"
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, "A Cold Death"
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
"Create Together" (YouTube)
"The Line" (Oculus)
Outstanding Motion Design
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hollywood
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Insecure
Killing Eve
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Stranger Things
Watchmen
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Carnival Row
Defending Jacob
Hollywood
Unorthodox
Why We Hate
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
The Black Godfather, "Letter To My Godfather"
Euphoria, "All For Us"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Eat Sh!t, Bob"
Little Fires Everywhere, "Build It Up"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "One Less Angel"
This Is Us, 'Memorized"
Watchmen, "The Way It Used To Be"
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Ballers
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Henry Danger
Shameless
Space Force
Creative Arts Emmys - Live
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Outstanding Children's Program
Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance
Star Wars Resistance
We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Outstanding Commercial
Back-to-School Essentials - Sandy Hook Promise
Before Alexa - Amazon
Bounce - Apple AirPods
Groundhog Day - Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)
The Look - P&G
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Hillary
The Last Dance
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
The Cave
Chasing The Moon
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements
One Child Nation
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Cheer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
We’re Here
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Mrs. America
Normal People
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
The Oscars
Savage X Fenty Show
So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: I'll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema
So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times
World Of Dance
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown, "Aberfan"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage"
Mindhunter, "Episode 6"
Ozark, "Boss Fight"
Ozark, "Civil Union"
Tales From The Loop, "Loop"
Westworld, "Parce Domine"
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
black-ish
Euphoria
Grace And Frankie
Killing Eve
The Politician
Schitt's Creek
Unorthodox
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Big Little Lies
Euphoria
The Handmaid's Tale
Ozark
The Politician
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
62nd Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program
Mr. Robot, Season_4.0 ARG
Stranger Things, Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop
Westworld, Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America's Got Talent
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
Outstanding Main Title Design
Abstract: The Art Of Design
Carnival Row
Godfather Of Harlem
The Morning Show
The Politician
Watchmen
Westworld
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Crown
Euphoria
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Succession
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
The Crown
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Star Trek: Picard
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown
Hollywood
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Watchmen
Westworld
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm, "Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry"
Insecure, "Lowkey Trying"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo..."
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"
Schitt's Creek, "Start Spreading The News"
What We Do In The Shadows, "Resurrection"
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: 1984
Catherine The Great
Devs
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Watchmen
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Star Trek: Picard
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
The Blacklist
The Mandalorian
The Rookie
S.W.A.T.
Stranger Things
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Primetime Emmy Awards Telecast
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Great, "The Great" (Pilot)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio"
Modern Family, "Finale Part 2"
Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov"
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"
Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy"
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown, "Aberfan"
The Crown, "Cri de Coeur"
Homeland, "Prisoners of War"
The Morning Show, "The Interview"
Ozark, "Fire Pink"
Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa"
Succession, "Hunting"
Succession, "This Is Not for Tears"
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Little Fires Everywhere, "Find a Way"
Normal People, "Episode 5"
Unorthodox
Watchmen, "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"
Watchmen, "Little Fear of Lightning"
Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Good Place, "Whenever You’re Ready"
The Great, "The Great” (Pilot)"
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"
Schitt's Creek, "The Presidential Suite"
What We Do in the Shadows, "Ghosts"
What We Do in the Shadows, "On the Run"
What We Do in the Shadows, "Collaboration"
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, "Bad Choice Road"
Better Call Saul, "Bagman"
The Crown, "Aberfan"
Ozark, "All In"
Ozark, "Boss Fight"
Ozark, "Fire Pink"
Succession, "This Is Not for Tears"
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Mrs. America, "Shirley"
Normal People, "Episode 3"
Unbelievable, "Episode 1"
Unorthodox, "Part One"
Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"
