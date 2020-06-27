2020 Daytime Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards have been handed out! During a virtual ceremony that aired on CBS on Friday, the best across soap operas, talk shows, game shows and more were honored.

Keep reading to see who walked away with an award this year. The winners' names are bolded below.

Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

Days of Our Lives - NBC

General Hospital - ABC

The Young and the Restless - CBS **WINNER**

Game Show

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? - Nickelodeon

Double Dare - Nickelodeon

Family Feud - SYNDICATED

Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED **WINNER**

The Price Is Right - CBS

Legal/Courtroom Program

Hot Bench - SYNDICATED

Judge Judy - SYNDICATED

Judge Mathis - SYNDICATED

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court - SYNDICATED

The People's Court - SYNDICATED **WINNER**

Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning - CBS

CBS This Morning - CBS

Good Morning America - ABC

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist - NBC

Today Show - NBC **WINNER**

Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour of TODAY - NBC

Rachael Ray - SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna - NBC

The View - ABC **WINNER**

Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show - SYNDICATED **WINNER**

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED

The Talk - CBS

Entertainment News Show

Access Hollywood - SYNDICATED

E! News - E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight - SYNDICATED **WINNER**

Extra - SYNDICATED

Inside Edition - SYNDICATED

Actress in a Drama

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital - ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS **WINNER**

Maura West as Ava Jerome, General Hospital - ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Actor in a Drama

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital - ABC

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital - ABC

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless - CBS **WINNER**

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, General Hospital - ABC **WINNER**

Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes, General Hospital - ABC

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless - CBS **WINNER**

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives - NBC

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital - ABC

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Young Performer in a Drama

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives - NBC **WINNER**

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, General Hospital - ABC

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital - ABC

Thia Megia as Haley Chen, Days of Our Lives - NBC

Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal - CBS

Steve Harvey, Family Feud - SYNDICATED

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 - Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune - SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED **WINNER**

Entertainment Talk Show Host

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED **WINNER**

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED

Maury Povich, Maury - SYNDICATED

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk - CBS