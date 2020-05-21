x
2020 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations

ET is revealing the nominees in the first 17 categories for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards!

The ceremony will air on CBS as a two-hour live virtual event on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with winners and special guests making appearances from home. This is the first time the awards show has aired on a broadcast network since 2011, and the 14th time it has aired on CBS.

Fan-favorite shows like The Talk, The View, Red Table Talk and more have all been nominated for awards this year -- as have hosts like Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek, and Wayne Brady. Also earning a nod this year is Entertainment Tonight! 

See the first 17 categories below, and the full list of nominees here

Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS 
Days of Our Lives - NBC 
General Hospital - ABC 
The Young and the Restless - CBS    

Game Show    

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? - Nickelodeon 
Double Dare - Nickelodeon 
Family Feud - SYNDICATED 
Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED 
The Price Is Right - CBS 

Legal/Courtroom Program    

Hot Bench - SYNDICATED 
Judge Judy - SYNDICATED 
Judge Mathis - SYNDICATED 
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court - SYNDICATED 
The People's Court - SYNDICATED     

Morning Show 

CBS Sunday Morning - CBS 
CBS This Morning - CBS 
Good Morning America - ABC 
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist - NBC 
Today Show - NBC 

Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour of TODAY - NBC 
Rachael Ray - SYNDICATED 
Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch 
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna - NBC 
The View - ABC  

Entertainment Talk Show    

The Ellen DeGeneres Show - SYNDICATED 
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC 
The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED 
Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED 
The Talk - CBS       

Entertainment News Show    

Access Hollywood - SYNDICATED 
E! News - E! Entertainment 
Entertainment Tonight - SYNDICATED 
Extra - SYNDICATED 
Inside Edition - SYNDICATED    

Actress in a Drama      

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital - ABC 
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS 
Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS 
Maura West as Ava Jerome, General Hospital - ABC 
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives - NBC  

Actor in a Drama    

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital - ABC 
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS 
Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital - ABC 
Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Days of Our Lives - NBC 
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless - CBS        

Supporting Actress in a Drama  

Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, General Hospital - ABC 
Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes, General Hospital - ABC 
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives - NBC 
Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, The Young and the Restless - CBS 
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS 

Supporting Actor in a Drama  

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, The Young and the Restless - CBS 
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless - CBS 
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC 
Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives - NBC 
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital - ABC 
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC   

Younger Performer in a Drama 

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, The Young and the Restless - CBS 
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives - NBC 
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, General Hospital - ABC 
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital - ABC 
Thia Megia as Haley Chen, Days of Our Lives - NBC 

Guest Performer in a Drama  

Elissa Kapneck as Sasha, The Young and the Restless - CBS 
Michael Knight as Martin Grey, General Hospital - ABC 
Eva LaRue as Celeste Rosales, The Young and the Restless - CBS 
Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Simon Black, The Young and the Restless - CBS 
Chrishell Stause as Jordan Ridgeway, Days of Our Lives - NBC    

Game Show Host  

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal - CBS 
Steve Harvey, Family Feud - SYNDICATED 
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 - Game Show Network 
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune - SYNDICATED 
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED         

Host in a Daytime Program    

Jeff Corwin, Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin - SYNDICATED 
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration - HBO 
Mo Rocca & Alie Ward, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation - CBS 
Mike Rowe, Returning the Favor - Facebook Watch 
Andrew Zimmern, The Zimmern List - Travel Channel    

Informative Talk Show Host       

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro, The View - ABC 
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall - SYNDICATED 
Larry King, Larry King Now - Ora TV 
Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna - NBC 
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch 

Entertainment Talk Show Host

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC 
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED 
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED 
Maury Povich, Maury - SYNDICATED 
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk - CBS 

Here's a look back at last year's Daytime Emmy Awards!

