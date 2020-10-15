x
Entertainment Tonight

2020 Billboard Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards has crowned its winners! Hosted by Kelly Clarkson for the third consecutive year, this year's BBMAs honored the best music has to offer.

Going into the night, Post Malone led the pack with 16 nominations, followed by Lil Nas X with 13. Billie Eilish and Khalid both had 12 nominations, while Lizzo (11), Kanye West (nine), Taylor Swift (six), and Justin Bieber (four) were other multi-nominated artists.

ET is following along throughout the night and updating the full winners list, as the categories are announced and the acceptances speeches are delivered.

Keep scrolling for the full list of winners, who are bolded, at this year's BBMAs!

Top Artist

Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
*Winner* - Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

*Winner* - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Lover, Taylor Swift
Free Spirit, Khalid
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone 
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande 

Top Hot 100 Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi 
"bad guy," Billie Eilish 
*Winner* - "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 

Top Male Artist

DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
*Winner* - Post Malone
Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

*Winner* - Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS
Dan + Shay
*Winner* - Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DaBaby
*Winner* - Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
*Winner* - Harry Styles
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone 
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
*Winner* - Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
*Winner* - Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
*Winner* - Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

*Winner* - Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone

Top Social Artist

*Winner* - BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John
Metallica
*Winner* - Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown
*Winner* - Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyonce
Lizzo
*Winner* - Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour

B2K
Janet Jackson
*Winner* - Khalid

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
*Winner* - Post Malone
Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby
Lil Nas X
*Winner* - Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

*Winner* - Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Drake
*Winner* - Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown
*Winner* - Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown
*Winner* - Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

*Winner* - Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

*Winner* - Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
*Winner* - George Strait

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons
*Winner* - Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

*Winner* - Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
*Winner* - Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii
*Winner* - The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello

Top Christian Artist

*Winner* - Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong UNITED
Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs
Sunday Service Choir
*Winner* - Kanye West

Top Soundtrack

Aladdin
Descendants 3
*Winner* - Frozen II
K-12, Melanie Martinez
The Dirt, Motley Crue

Top R&B Album

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
*Winner* - Free Spirit, Khalid
Over It, Summer Walker

Top Rap Album

Kirk, DaBaby
Death Race For Love, Juice Wrld
*Winner* - Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So Much Fun, Young Thug

Top Country Album

Experiment, Kane Brown
*Winner* - What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Album

III, The Lumineers
We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
*Winner* - Fear Inoculum, Tool
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Top Latin Album

*Winner* - Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny
Gangalee, Farruko
11:11, Maluma
Utopia, Romeo Santos
Suenos, Sech

Top Dance/Electronic Album

TIM, Avicii
World War Joy, The Chainsmokers
Ascend, Illenium
*Winner* - Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello
Different World, Alan Walker

Top Christian Album

Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music
Only Jesus, Casting Crowns
People, Hillsong UNITED
Victorious, Skillet
*Winner* - Jesus is King, Kanye West

Top Gospel Album

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell
Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir
*Winner* - Jesus is King, Kanye West

Top Streaming Song

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake
"bad guy," Billie Eilish
*Winner* - "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Ran$om," Lil Tecca
"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Top Selling Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
"bad guy," Billie Eilish
*Winner* - "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"God's Country," Blake Shelton

Top Radio Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
*Winner* - "Sucker," Jonas Brothers
"Talk," Khalid
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Top Collab

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
*Winner* - "Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 
"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee
"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Top R&B Song

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake
"Juicy," Doja Cat and Tyga
*Winner* - "Talk," Khalid
"Good As Hell," Lizzo
"Heartless," The Weeknd

Top Rap Song

*Winner* - "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Ran$om," Lil Tecca
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Post Malone and Swae Lee
"Wow," Post Malone

Top Country Song

*Winner* - "10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"The Bones," Maren Morris
"One Man Band," Old Dominion
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Whiskey Glasses," Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Song

"Bad Liar," Imagine Dragons
"I Think I'm Okay," Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker
*Winner* - "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," Panic! At The Disco
"Chlorine," Twenty One Pilots
"The Hype," Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Song

"China," Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin
"Callaita," Bad Bunny and Tainy
*Winner* - "Con Calma," Daddy Yankee ft. Snow
"No Me Conoce," Jhay Cortez, J Balvin and Bad Bunny
"Otro Trago," Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA

Top Dance/Electronic Song

"Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)," Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin
*Winner* - "Close To Me," Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee
"Good Things Fall Apart," Illenium & Jon Bellion
"Higher Love," Kygo x Whitney Houston
"Here With Me," Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES

Top Christian Song

"Raise A Hallelujah," Bethel Music, Jonathan David Hesler & Melissa Hesler
"Nobody," Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West
"Rescue," Lauren Daigle
*Winner* - "God Only Knows," for KING & COUNTRY
"Follow God," Kanye West

Top Gospel Song

"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin
"Closed on Sunday," Kanye West
*Winner* - "Follow God," Kanye West
"On God," Kanye West
"Selah," Kanye West

