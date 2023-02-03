'1923' Officially Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount Plus

Paramount+ has officially renewed 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, for season 2. The news comes after the season 1 premiere became the most watched debut on Paramount+ with 7.4 million viewers.

The second Yellowstone spinoff follows a new generation of the Dutton family led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and his wife, Cara (Mirren), as they face early 20th century issues, such as pandemics, drought and the end of Prohibition, from the mountain area they call home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, the latest installment in the Dutton family origin story also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn and Julia Schlaepfer.

Season 1, meanwhile, will continue its run on Sunday, Feb. 5, with an all-new episode, "Ghost of Zebrina."

Ahead of the series' premiere in December 2022, Mirren and her co-stars spoke with ET about what excited them most about their spinoff and joining the ongoing Dutton saga.

"I think of it more as being part of an investigation of American history," Mirren said of the Yellowstone universe. "The trials and the struggles and the adventures of this one family over many generations. And I think that's sort of a brilliant way of looking at American history."

At the time, Dale, who plays John Dutton Sr., offered an intriguing glimpse into where the Duttons are during this period. "I think this story is so beautiful. This family, they're kind of like pirates. It's a lawless time. People are trying to figure out who they are and what they represent and the story lives in that gray area," Dale said. "It's about men taking what other men have had and I think it's brave, risky material."

New episodes of 1923 debut Sundays on Paramount+.