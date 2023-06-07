DC restaurant Seven Reasons is closing its doors

A spokesperson for the popular Latin restaurant said the closure won't be permanent.

WASHINGTON — A popular restaurant in Northwest D.C. is closing its doors at the end of the year. Seven Reasons, chef Enrique Limardo's first restaurant in the District, let diners know about the closure on Tuesday via email and social media.

"We now want to continue evolving this first love to make it stronger. We are expanding our horizons to continue growing as a restaurant and as a group," the email said. "We are working to create a new and revamped Seven Reasons."

Since Seven Reasons opened its doors on 14th Street Northwest in 2019, chef Limardo and the restaurant have received many accolades. It was named Esquire's Best New Restaurant in America in 2019, and named one of the magazines 40 most important restaurants of the decade.

Chef Limardo has gone on to open several other restaurants in the D.C. area as part of the Seven Restaurant Group. His restaurant Imperfecto received a Michelin star in 2022. Quadrant and The Saga recently opened in at the Ritz-Carlton and Joy By Seven Reasons also opened its doors at the end of 2022 in Chevy Chase. Limardo is expected to open a new restaurant concept in the summer called Surreal in Crystal City, Virginia.

While some might think the chef is closing Seven Reasons to focus on his other endeavors, a spokesperson for the restaurant told WUSA9 that Seven Reasons is not closing for good.

"We are not closing for good. Can't share much information yet, but something awesome is coming," said Ezequiel Vazquez-Ger.