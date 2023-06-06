DC chef wins big at James Beard Awards

Oyster Oyster Chef Rob Rubba was named Outstanding Chef by the James Beard Foundation.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. chef was just named the best chef in the country by the prestigious James Beard Foundation.

The James Beard Awards honor excellence in the culinary industry, and are often called the Oscars of the food world. Rob Rubba, chef at Oyster Oyster in Shaw, took home one of the top honors of the night Monday when he won the award for Outstanding Chef.

The Outstanding Chef award is meant to recognize a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals while contributing positively to their broader community.

"Congratulations to the exceptional winners of this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards — whose incredible achievements and dedication to culinary excellence have left an indelible mark on our industry," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, in a press statement. “As we celebrate, it's important to acknowledge the significant work that these accomplished restaurants and chefs have done to push American food culture forward — using their immense creativity, passion, and talent to create extraordinary experiences on behalf of others. Thanks to them, our food future is bright, indeed.”

At Oyster Oyster, Rubba has kept sustainability at the forefront. The menu changes seasonally and is vegetable forward.

"We believe in creating a dining experience for the future. Our menus focus on seasonal, local produce," the restaurant's website explains. "These ingredients are sourced from individuals who believe in organic and regenerative farming practices. Through these relationships, we are able to minimize food waste and control our carbon footprint while providing a one-of-a-kind dining experience here in the Mid-Atlantic."

The Beard Award is just the latest accolade that Oyster Oyster has received. It received a Michelin Star in 2022 and was shortlisted for James Beard's Best New Restaurant last year as well, but did not win.

Rubba was also named one of Food & Wine's best new chefs in 2022.