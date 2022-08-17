FX's 'The Bear' inspires special to-go menu at DC's Moon Rabbit

The smash-hit show has been praised by those in the culinary industry for its accurate depiction of restaurant kitchens.

WASHINGTON — D.C. is getting a taste of The Original Beef of the Chicagoland thanks to the fine folks over at Moon Rabbit.

The popular restaurant on The Wharf is offering a special take-out menu inspired by the smash-hit FX/Hulu show The Bear. The menu for "The Rabbit" is only available on Aug. 22 and you'll need to preorder.

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a rising-star chef with fine-dining experience at some of the best restaurants in the world who returns to his hometown of Chicago to turn around a failing sandwich shop he inherited after his brother's sudden death.

The eight-episode series has proven incredibly popular with foodies and chefs alike. It's been widely praised for its accurate depiction restaurant kitchens.

The chefs at Moon Rabbit, Kevin Tien and Judy Beltrano are clearly fans, too. The menu obviously includes Italian Beef, as well as chicken piccata, spaghetti, Chef Sydney's accidentally-critically-acclaimed short rib and risotto, and pan-roasted fish.

You can also grab Tina's mashed potatoes and a chocolate cake a la Chef Marcus. Ecto-cooler also makes an appearance. The Ghostbusters-inspired drink was featured in episode 4, "Dogs," but the chefs at Moon Rabbit say it will not include any illicit drugs.

Main courses cost anywhere from $14 to $32 and it all goes toward a good cause.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Giving Kitchen.

They provide emergency assistance for food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources, Moon Rabbit says.