A guide to DC's Latin Restaurant Week

WASHINGTON — It's D.C. Latin Restaurant Week and more than a dozen restaurants are taking part in the District. Like other restaurant weeks in the DMV, participating restaurants are offering pre-fixe menus and specials from April 24-30. It's a great opportunity for visitors and locals alike to visit an old favorite or discover a new hidden gem. Called "Flavors From My Barrio," it's a great way to enjoy the diversity of Latin cuisine, one bite at a time. 

Menus, descriptions and links to all participating restaurants are below. 

Dominican Cuisine

Los Hermanos

Mecho's Dominican Kitchen

Salvadorian Cuisine

El Rinconcito Cafe

El Barrilito

Don Juan

Latin American Cuisine

Corado's

Mama Chepa

Del Sur DC

Mexican Cuisine

Tequila & Mezcal

Cinco Soles

La Cabana 

Bandit Taco

DC Corazon

Mezcalero

Muchos Gracias DC

Honduran Cuisine

Catrachitos

