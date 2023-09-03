A guide to DC's Latin Restaurant Week

WASHINGTON — It's D.C. Latin Restaurant Week and more than a dozen restaurants are taking part in the District. Like other restaurant weeks in the DMV, participating restaurants are offering pre-fixe menus and specials from April 24-30. It's a great opportunity for visitors and locals alike to visit an old favorite or discover a new hidden gem. Called "Flavors From My Barrio," it's a great way to enjoy the diversity of Latin cuisine, one bite at a time.