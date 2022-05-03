Comedian Dave Chappelle tackled during performance

Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl when a man rushed the stage.

LOS ANGELES — Dave Chappelle was tackled while performing stand-up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Chappelle, who is a native of D.C., was performing during Netflix is a Joke Presents: Dave Chappelle and Friends. Posts on social media show a man rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle. The man ran away and security staff tackled him. Video from the aftermath of the episode showed the suspect being loaded into an ambulance. The Los Angeles Police Department said the man had superficial injuries, but was armed at the time of the attack.

Chappelle was not hurt.

Chappelle's latest Netflix special, The Closer, set off a storm of controversy when it was released last year. The special includes several jokes about trans people that some found deeply offensive.

Netflix stood by the special, even after it was criticized as transphobic by some LGBTQ+ advocates and even some Netflix employees.

Since then, Chappelle has released a documentary film and continued to perform. Tuesday's performance was part of a larger Netflix comedy festival, which also included comedian Chris Rock.