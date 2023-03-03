This DC boxing legend has an on-screen role in 'Creed III'

Patrice "Boogie" Harris helped train Michael B. Jordan in "Creed II" and was asked to take on a bigger role in the new film.

WASHINGTON — If you're looking for authenticity in a film about boxing, look no further than D.C.'s Patrice "Boogie" Harris. The actors in the film "Creed III," the latest entry in the "Rocky" franchise, learned how to box from Harris.

For 22 years, Harris has been training young talent at the District's Bald Eagle Rec Center. Harris first trained actor Michael B. Jordan in the movie Creed II. Jordan then asked Harris to take a more prominent on-screen role in Creed III, which is in theaters Friday.

"'Creed III' is important to [Jordan] because he's directing it. He asked me if I wanted to be a part of it. I came up watching Rocky as a kid," Harris said.

Friday afternoon, some of the kids who attend Bald Eagle Rec Center will get a private screening of the new film, in which Harris plays a character appropriately named Boog.