Chance for Storms During Beyoncé Concert Sunday Night

A few storms could pass over FedEx Field during Beyoncé's show

WASHINGTON — As fans line up to watch "Break My Soul" star Beyoncé at FedEx Field Sunday night, concert goers are hoping weather doesn't break the show.

Showers and storms will be possible during the show, something fans won't be "Crazy In Love" about. The key timing for storms Sunday will be between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Some storms may pack heavy rain that could lead to flooding and strong, gusty winds are possible as well. Temperatures will be in the 80s during the 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and in the 70s after 8 p.m.

At 7 p.m. it may still be dry in Prince George's County at FedEx Field, with on a light stray shower possible. By 8 p.m. a few more light showers will be possible along with an isolated storm. Highest chance for rain and storms during the concert will be between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

In 2016, Beyoncé concert fans in Minneapolis were evacuated to safety because of the threat of lightning and severe weather. The show was delayed for about an hour. When the weather threat ended, fans were allowed back in stadium and the show resumed.

Being outside in a storm is one of the most unsafe places to be. So what if you are caught in a storm outside ? If at an outdoor concert or at the park, you may consider returning to your car for shelter and then waiting at least 30 minutes after the storm passes to come back out. Also if you know that storms are in the forecast, track them and be prepared to push back your plans until after the storm passes.

On average lightning can strike 15 to 25 miles away. This is why the National Weather Service recommends that you wait at least 30 minutes until a storm passes to give yourself a safe distance between you and the storm.

Here are some other tips from the National Weather Service.

Keep moving towards a safe shelter. If you are caught out in the open, do not stop.

Stay away from isolated trees or other tall objects. You do not want to be the tallest object! If you are in a forest, stay within a lower group of trees.

Avoid open fields, hills, boulder fields, rocky outcrops, and ridge tops. Do not lie flat on the ground.

Avoid bodies of water and metal objects, which can conduct electricity.

Distance yourself from others in your group. Spread out so that, at most, only one person is likely to be hurt by lightning and the others can apply first aid.

The National Weather Service also recommends avoiding bleachers, dugouts and grandstands or standing near tall light poles.

If the hair starts standing up on the back of your neck, watch out - lightning is likely about to strike.

As fans dance to "Cuff It" let's hope storms don't mess up the night.

