Broccoli City Music Festival 2020 postponed due to coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON — The Broccoli City Music Festival has been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the present circumstances and based on the guidance provided by D.C. health officials, we have made the decision to cancel Broccoli City Music Festival 2020 to safeguard the health of attendees, artists and staff," the organization said in a statement released Friday.

Being one of the few Black-owned music festivals, the organization stated that it will focus its efforts this year on assisting Black students, families, and fellow business owners.

"As one of the few Black-owned festivals, we understand the important role we play in our community, especially when it comes to providing safe spaces for our communities to celebrate each other," the organization said.

The festival will return on May 8, 2021.

Tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled date, but those that wish to request a refund can do so for 30 days, starting June 19.

More information can be found on the festival's website.