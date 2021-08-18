Awesome Con returns to DC after a 2-year hiatus

Awesome Con is a three-day convention that celebrates everything pop culture, comic book and nerdy.

Awesome Con is returning to the District after a nearly two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last Awesome Con took place at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in May 2019. The convention was scheduled to be held again in 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is Awesome Con?

The convention's website describes the event as a "star-studded celebration of geek culture, bringing over 70,000 fans together with their favorite stars from across comics, movies, television, toys, games and more!"

Where is it held?

Awesome Con will be held for three days at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Mt Vernon Place NW.

Tickets?

Tickets are still available for all three days of the convention. Passes can be purchased from different tiers including:

Kids - $20

Sunday only - $50

Saturday only - $65

Friday only - $45

3 Day - $90

Premium Pass - $165

Club Awesome - $404

Merchandise and ticket add-ons are also available on the Awesome Con website.

Who is attending?

Whether you attend Awesome Con to celebrate movies, television or comic books, there will be plenty of guests for every kind of nerd.

Guests include:

Adam Savage

Alyssa Wong

Amy Chu

Amy Reeder

Arsia Rozegar

Austin St. John

Billy Boyd

Carl Weathers

Cerece Rennie Murphy

Charles Martinet

Chrissie Zullo

Christina Ricci

Christopher Lloyd

Chuck Brown

Clay Mcleod Chapman

Constance Sayers

Craig Sechler

Dan Parent

David Ebenbach

David Liss

Delorean Time Machine

Ellen Datlow

Emily Whitten

Gavin Guidry

Giancarlo Esposito

George Takei

Ginoza Costuming

Graphic Audio

J Kelley Skovron

Jan Johns

Jeremy Clark

Joe Colton

John Morton

Johnny Yong Bosch

Johnathan Heder

Jordan Ifueko

Karan Ashley

Karen Carbone

Ken Hunt

Kiwi Ninamori

L. Penelope

Michael Golden

Michael J. Fox

Peter V Brett

Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Pop Mhan

Renee Witterstaetter

Ron Marz

Sam Maggs

Shady Haze

Steve Orlando

Thom Zahler

Tom Cook

Tom King

Tommy Jenkins

Tracie Ching

Walter Jones

Wes Johnson

William Shatner

Click here to learn more about each guest and which days they may be appearing at the con.

What is there to do or see?

Along with a slew of guests, Awesome Con will have plenty of panels, tournaments and shopping to entertain guests of all ages.

Panels cover various topics from Pandemics in Fact and Fiction to The True Unsolved Murder that Inspired Twin Peaks.

Click here to see a full scheduled breakdown of all available panels.