Awesome Con returns to DC after a 2-year hiatus

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from 2019.
Awesome Con is returning to the District after a nearly two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last Awesome Con took place at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in May 2019. The convention was scheduled to be held again in 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What is Awesome Con?
Awesome Con is a three-day convention that celebrates everything pop culture, comic book and nerdy.
The convention's website describes the event as a "star-studded celebration of geek culture, bringing over 70,000 fans together with their favorite stars from across comics, movies, television, toys, games and more!"
Where is it held?
Awesome Con will be held for three days at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Mt Vernon Place NW.
Tickets?
Tickets are still available for all three days of the convention. Passes can be purchased from different tiers including:
- Kids - $20
- Sunday only - $50
- Saturday only - $65
- Friday only - $45
- 3 Day - $90
- Premium Pass - $165
- Club Awesome - $404
Merchandise and ticket add-ons are also available on the Awesome Con website.
Who is attending?
Whether you attend Awesome Con to celebrate movies, television or comic books, there will be plenty of guests for every kind of nerd.
Guests include:
- Adam Savage
- Alyssa Wong
- Amy Chu
- Amy Reeder
- Arsia Rozegar
- Austin St. John
- Billy Boyd
- Carl Weathers
- Cerece Rennie Murphy
- Charles Martinet
- Chrissie Zullo
- Christina Ricci
- Christopher Lloyd
- Chuck Brown
- Clay Mcleod Chapman
- Constance Sayers
- Craig Sechler
- Dan Parent
- David Ebenbach
- David Liss
- Delorean Time Machine
- Ellen Datlow
- Emily Whitten
- Gavin Guidry
- Giancarlo Esposito
- George Takei
- Ginoza Costuming
- Graphic Audio
- J Kelley Skovron
- Jan Johns
- Jeremy Clark
- Joe Colton
- John Morton
- Johnny Yong Bosch
- Johnathan Heder
- Jordan Ifueko
- Karan Ashley
- Karen Carbone
- Ken Hunt
- Kiwi Ninamori
- L. Penelope
- Michael Golden
- Michael J. Fox
- Peter V Brett
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson
- Pop Mhan
- Renee Witterstaetter
- Ron Marz
- Sam Maggs
- Shady Haze
- Steve Orlando
- Thom Zahler
- Tom Cook
- Tom King
- Tommy Jenkins
- Tracie Ching
- Walter Jones
- Wes Johnson
- William Shatner
Click here to learn more about each guest and which days they may be appearing at the con.
What is there to do or see?
Along with a slew of guests, Awesome Con will have plenty of panels, tournaments and shopping to entertain guests of all ages.
Panels cover various topics from Pandemics in Fact and Fiction to The True Unsolved Murder that Inspired Twin Peaks.
Click here to see a full scheduled breakdown of all available panels.
