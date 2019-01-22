KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer has been shot and wounded during a traffic stop in mid-Michigan and are searching for the man who shot him.

Saginaw Township police Chief Don Pussehl says the Saginaw Township officer stopped a motorist about 2 a.m. Tuesday in Saginaw County's Kochville Township and the driver shot him in the face and shoulder as he approached the vehicle.

Authorities investigating a shooting that wounded a Michigan police officer early Tuesday morning.

MLive.com reports Pussehl says the officer radioed for help after the shooting and was in stable condition.

Pussehl says police are searching for the motorist, 29-year-old Joshua Michael Rosebush, who fled. Police say Rosebush was driving a stolen truck, but that has since been recovered.

Have you seen this truck? It's the suspect vehicle in a officer shooting Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Pussehl told The Detroit News the wounded officer is a 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township force.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area where the shooting took place, about 85 miles northwest of Detroit.

