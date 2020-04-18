WASHINGTON — The coronavirus’ spread has left many Washingtonians in search of new and fun things to do indoors. One popular hobby for some locals? Dedicating time to paying off a debt to a virtual raccoon.

That is only part of the story behind the popular Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The game, which was released March 20, has proven to be a popular distraction for thousands of people in the DMV region looking for something to do during their self-imposed quarantines.

Local gamer Kathleen Konno said she appreciates Animal Crossing’s carefree nature. While Tom Nook may expect to be repaid (if you know, you know) players of the life simulation are mainly expected to create their own island paradise however they see fit.

"There's a lot of things that are similar to real life in Animal Crossing," Konno said. "But, they're framed in such a way that is positive. It’s stress-free."

Another appealing part of the game is that it gives users an opportunity to still be social during the pandemic.

Players customize their own characters at the start of the game. Those characters can then interact with other players’ characters online.

The entire setup allows users to go outside and have fun with others without, well, going outside.

"You can also recreate or create spaces that are communal," Konno. "[And, do things] you might not be able to do in the next two weeks, like go and hang out with your friends or have parties."

The game has become the talk of social media circles across the DMV these last few weeks.

One woman recently posted on the D.C. subreddit to see if anyone was interested in letting her character visit other locals’ virtual island. More than 100 people responded to the post.

Maryland resident Ariel Workings said Animal Crossing just gives her another outlet in which to relax.

However, she said part of the game’s appeal is its history. The first edition of Animal Crossing came out almost 20 years ago. Workings said players have not forgotten their fondness for the game all these years later.

"It is a very nostalgic game for a lot of people who right now have kids, or right now, are working from home," she said.

Interestingly enough, players can really make Animal Crossing into whatever they want it to be.

Some media outlets have reported that players in Hong Kong have used the game to protest the actions of the Chinese government.

Meanwhile, some players have used Animal Crossing to profess their love to significant others.

"I know some people who are like ‘oh, our first date was in Animal Crossing and we're recreating it twenty years later,'" Workings said.

