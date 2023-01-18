Amazon's Alex Cross films in DC

WASHINGTON — A portion of Maryland Avenue in Northeast D.C. was shut down for hours Wednesday for the filming of a new Amazon show.
Alex Cross, a television show based on a series of books by author James Patterson, is about a detective and forensic psychologist who hunts killers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series has been in development since early 2020 and will star Aldis Hodge. Hodge most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in the DC Comics movie Black Adam.
As crews worked, Maryland Ave. from 19th St. to 22nd St. was closed from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For up-to-date information about traffic and road closures, follow DC Police Traffic on Twitter.
There has been no date announced for when the show will premiere.
