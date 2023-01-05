Aerosmith to stop in DC for 'Peace Out' farewell tour

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will be playing at Capital One Arena on Sept. 27.

WASHINGTON — After 50+ years of making music, Aerosmith has announced their farewell tour and fans in D.C. will get a chance to rock out with the band one last time.

The "Peace Out" tour will begin on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and will feature 40 shows before ending on Jan. 26 in Montreal.

“I think it’s about time,” guitarist Joe Perry said. He believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.

D.C. fans of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will be able to celebrate with Aerosmith one last time as they come to the Capital One Arena on Sept. 27.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

If you can't make it to the D.C. stop, here is a full list of current tour dates:

Aerosmith 'Peace Out' tour: List of concerts

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Saturday, Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tuesday, Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Friday, Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Monday, Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sunday, Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Monday, Oct. 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thursday, Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sunday, Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

Saturday, Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Friday, Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Monday, Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thursday, Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sunday, Nov. 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tuesday, Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Monday, Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Thursday, Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sunday, Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thursday, Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sunday, Dec. 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thursday, Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sunday, Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Friday, Jan. 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Friday, Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre