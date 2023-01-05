Aerosmith to stop in DC for 'Peace Out' farewell tour

WASHINGTON — After 50+ years of making music, Aerosmith has announced their farewell tour and fans in D.C. will get a chance to rock out with the band one last time.
The "Peace Out" tour will begin on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and will feature 40 shows before ending on Jan. 26 in Montreal.
“I think it’s about time,” guitarist Joe Perry said. He believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.
D.C. fans of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will be able to celebrate with Aerosmith one last time as they come to the Capital One Arena on Sept. 27.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
If you can't make it to the D.C. stop, here is a full list of current tour dates:
Aerosmith 'Peace Out' tour: List of concerts
- Saturday, Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Wednesday, Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Saturday, Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Tuesday, Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Friday, Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Monday, Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Thursday, Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Sunday, Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Saturday, Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
- Monday, Oct. 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Thursday, Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Sunday, Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Wednesday, Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
- Saturday, Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Friday, Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Monday, Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Thursday, Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Sunday, Nov. 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
- Saturday, Nov. 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Tuesday, Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Friday, Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Monday, Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
- Thursday, Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
- Sunday, Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Thursday, Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Sunday, Dec. 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Thursday, Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
- Sunday, Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Wednesday, Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Saturday, Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- Friday, Jan. 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Friday, Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
