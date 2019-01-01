WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
73
Washington, DC
Washington Weather Summary: 73 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
First Alert Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Submit a Storm Report
Knowing Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Call
Weather Blogs
Traffic
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
Redskins
High School Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NCAA
Shows
Get Up DC
Great Day Washington
Off Script
Features
Amazon Effect
At the Border
Bring them Home
Consumer News
Contests
DC News
Entertainment Tonight
Family Health
Food
Fourth of July
Health Matters
Heart Health
If My Parents Only Knew
Impact
March For Our Lives
Maryland News
Mothers Matter
Mueller Report
Open Road
Opinion
Pets
Rayful Edmond
Recipes
Shop
Stop and Frisk
Survived By
Underrides
Virginia News
Verify
Vote Now
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
Newsletter
TV Listings
RSS Feeds
© 2019 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Jobs
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Caption Procedures
© 2019 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.