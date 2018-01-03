Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Watch
- Allegany County, Maryland
MDZ501-VAZ503-504-507-508-WVZ501-503-505-506-031645- /O.NEW.KLWX.WC.Y.0001.180104T0500Z-180104T2300Z/ /O.NEW.KLWX.WC.A.0001.180104T2300Z-180105T1700Z/ Extreme Western Allegany-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge- Western Grant-Western Mineral-Western Pendleton-Eastern Pendleton- 334 AM EST Wed Jan 3 2018 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected late tonight through Thursday and possible Thursday night through Friday morning. The low wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero late tonight through Thursday. Wind chills may then range from 20 below zero to 30 below zero Thursday night through Friday morning. * WHERE...The higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Highlands. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. $$
Wind Chill Advisory
- Allegany County, Maryland
Winter Weather Advisory
- Calvert County, Maryland
MDZ017-018-031645- /O.NEW.KLWX.WW.Y.0001.180104T0300Z-180104T1600Z/ St. Marys-Calvert- 334 AM EST Wed Jan 3 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...St. Marys and Calvert counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions mean that snow will quickly stick on roads and sidewalks...making the Thursday morning commute dangerous. Plan ahead and allow extra time to get to your destination if traveling late Wednesday night or Thursday. Visibility will be reduced to under 1 mile at times in snow. Bitterly cold conditions will follow for late Thursday through the weekend causing snow to remain on untreated surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. $$
Wind Chill Watch
- Garrett County, Maryland
MDZ001-PAZ074-076-WVZ512>514-031630- /O.NEW.KPBZ.WC.A.0001.180105T0000Z-180106T1700Z/ /O.CON.KPBZ.WC.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-180103T1700Z/ Garrett-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette Ridges-Eastern Preston- Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker- Including the cities of Mountain Lake Park, Oakland MD, Grantsville, Ligonier, Donegal, Champion, Ohiopyle, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Parsons, Hendricks, Saint George, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley 330 AM EST Wed Jan 3 2018 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected this morning, and dangerously low wind chills possible Thursday night into Saturday. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills as low as 20 below zero this morning. During the period from Thursday night into Saturday, wind chill values between 25 and 35 below zero are possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, western Maryland and northern West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST today. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. $$
Wind Chill Watch
- Grant County, West Virginia
Wind Chill Watch
- Greene County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Grant County, West Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Greene County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Garrett County, Maryland
Wind Chill Watch
- Madison County, Virginia
Wind Chill Watch
- Mineral County, West Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Madison County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Mineral County, West Virginia
Winter Storm Watch
- Northumberland County, Virginia
MDZ021>025-VAZ077-078-085-031045- /O.CON.KAKQ.WS.A.0001.180103T2300Z-180104T2300Z/ Dorchester-Wicomico-Somerset-Inland Worcester-Maryland Beaches- Northumberland-Lancaster-Middlesex- Including the cities of Cambridge, Salisbury, Crisfield, Princess Anne, Snow Hill, and Ocean City 944 PM EST Tue Jan 2 2018 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern Virginia. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. $$
Winter Storm Warning
- Northumberland County, Virginia
MDZ021>025-VAZ077-078-085-031630- /O.UPG.KAKQ.WS.A.0001.180103T2300Z-180104T2300Z/ /O.EXA.KAKQ.WS.W.0001.180103T1800Z-180104T1800Z/ Dorchester-Wicomico-Somerset-Inland Worcester-Maryland Beaches- Northumberland-Lancaster-Middlesex- Including the cities of Cambridge, Salisbury, Crisfield, Princess Anne, Snow Hill, and Ocean City 323 AM EST Wed Jan 3 2018 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. $$
Wind Chill Watch
- Page County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Page County, Virginia
Wind Chill Watch
- Rappahannock County, Virginia
Wind Chill Watch
- Rockingham County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Rappahannock County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Rockingham County, Virginia
Wind Chill Watch
- Somerset County, Pennsylvania
PAZ004>006-010>012-017-018-024-033-032200- /O.NEW.KCTP.WC.A.0001.180105T0300Z-180106T1800Z/ /O.CON.KCTP.WC.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-180103T1400Z/ Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Cambria-Somerset- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Johnstown, and Somerset 329 AM EST Wed Jan 3 2018 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected this morning, ranging from 5 below zero to 15 below zero through 900 am. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Dangerously cold wind chills ranging from 20 to 30 below zero are possible from Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS.... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Be prepared for dangerous cold. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. $$
Winter Weather Advisory
- Saint Marys County, Maryland
Wind Chill Advisory
- Somerset County, Pennsylvania
Wind Chill Watch
- Warren County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Warren County, Virginia
Winter Weather Advisory
- Westmoreland County, Virginia
VAZ075-076-079>083-512-514-516>522-031630- /O.NEW.KAKQ.WW.Y.0001.180103T1800Z-180104T1700Z/ Westmoreland-Richmond-Brunswick-Dinwiddie-Prince George- Charles City-New Kent-Eastern Hanover- Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights)-Eastern Henrico- Western King William-Eastern King William-Western King and Queen- Eastern King and Queen-Western Essex-Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Lawrenceville, Petersburg, Hopewell, Mechanicsville, Chesterfield, Chester, Colonial Heights, Sandston, Aylett, King William, West Point, King And Queen Court House, Tappahannock, and Dunnsville 323 AM EST Wed Jan 3 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to noon EST Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. $$