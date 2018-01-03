Weather Alerts

MDZ501-VAZ503-504-507-508-WVZ501-503-505-506-031645- /O.NEW.KLWX.WC.Y.0001.180104T0500Z-180104T2300Z/ /O.NEW.KLWX.WC.A.0001.180104T2300Z-180105T1700Z/ Extreme Western Allegany-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge- Western Grant-Western Mineral-Western Pendleton-Eastern Pendleton- 334 AM EST Wed Jan 3 2018 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected late tonight through Thursday and possible Thursday night through Friday morning. The low wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero late tonight through Thursday. Wind chills may then range from 20 below zero to 30 below zero Thursday night through Friday morning. * WHERE...The higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Highlands. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. $$