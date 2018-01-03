Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Watch
- Allegany County, Maryland
Wind Chill Advisory
- Allegany County, Maryland
Winter Weather Advisory
- Calvert County, Maryland
Wind Chill Watch
- Garrett County, Maryland
Wind Chill Watch
- Grant County, West Virginia
Wind Chill Watch
- Greene County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Grant County, West Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Greene County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Garrett County, Maryland
Wind Chill Watch
- Madison County, Virginia
Wind Chill Watch
- Mineral County, West Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Madison County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Mineral County, West Virginia
Winter Storm Watch
- Northumberland County, Virginia
Winter Storm Warning
- Northumberland County, Virginia
Wind Chill Watch
- Page County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Page County, Virginia
Wind Chill Watch
- Rappahannock County, Virginia
Wind Chill Watch
- Rockingham County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Rappahannock County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Rockingham County, Virginia
Wind Chill Watch
- Somerset County, Pennsylvania
Winter Weather Advisory
- Saint Marys County, Maryland
Wind Chill Advisory
- Somerset County, Pennsylvania
Wind Chill Watch
- Warren County, Virginia
Wind Chill Advisory
- Warren County, Virginia
Winter Weather Advisory
- Westmoreland County, Virginia
Your Take
  • 'Rude' road name brings spotlight to English community

    'Rude' road name brings spotlight to English community
  • Missouri woman completes college finals while in labor

    Missouri woman completes college finals while in labor
RIGHT NOW WEATHER
Washington, DC
9 AM
19°
3 PM
33°
9 PM
29°
3 AM
29°
WUSA9 Weather on Twitter