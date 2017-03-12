Winter Storm Watch: An update on the Nor'easter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunday morning weather webcast
-
Sunday evening winter storm update
-
Saturday evening weather webcast
-
Sunday evening weather webcast
-
31-year-old killed in Capitol Heights
-
Saturday morning weather webcast
-
Redskins fans protest in Ashburn, Va.
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
AUDIO: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million dollar home
-
#OffScriptOn9: Howard U. professor breaks down Carson's slave comment
More Stories
-
Winter Storm Watch: Biggest snow of the season…Mar 11, 2017, 7:19 p.m.
-
One patient in HazMat incident in AlexandriaMar 12, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
-
Local non-profit shows the challenges of living in povertyMar 12, 2017, 10:15 p.m.