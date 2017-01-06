MORE SNOW: Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern MD

(Photo: Dasgupta, Sonia)

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A winter storm warning is in effect for St. Marys county in Southern MD, The Northern Neck and a good chunk of the Delmarva. Snow will develop in the early morning hours of Saturday and taper off during the afternoon.

Residents of St. Mary's County, the Northern Neck, Salisbury and Ocean City should expect snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, locally higher in the warning area, as well as 10 to 20 miles per hour winds and winds gusts of up to 25 mph.



For Charles and Calvert counties there will likely be a sharp gradient from 1" or so in northern areas, to several inches in the southern parts of those counties. Charles and Calvert are under winter weather advisories.

Driving conditions could be hazardous for those in the area as unpaved roads become slick. Heavy snows will also impact Ocean City, Richmond and the Norfolk areas. Parts of southeast Virginia could see up to a foot of snow from the strom.

