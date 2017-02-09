Winter storm creates headache for travelers

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - A quick look at the departures board at Reagan National Airport, will show more than a hundred cancellations, leaving a lot of unhappy passengers, looking for another way to their destination.

That included Karen and Tyrone Barton, who were heading to sunny Miami, FL, when they found out their flight was canceled.

"We understand because of the weather," said Karen. "Can't change that, right. Got to accept it and keep moving."

The winter storms were most severe in the northeast, and for that reason, many of the cancellations were to that area, including Boston's Logan Airport and New York's JFK Airport. There were still many cancellations to the south though as well, due to connecting flights.

James Hewitt and Kristi Bergman were trying to fly out of Boston to Florida, but had their flight canceled. For that reason, they drove all the way to Reagan to catch a flight out.

"Got a rental car," he said. "Drove what - eight hours overnight on coffee and Redbull. It was pretty wild."

Airlines were offering to reschedule flights, once the weather clears up. That was the case for Jerry and Judy Lima, stuck for another night in the area, after their flight home to South Carolina was canceled.

"We're ready to get home," she laughed.

(© 2017 WUSA)