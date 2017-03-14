Winter storm causes power outages throughout area

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Residents across the D.C. metro area are experiencing power outages due to the storm.

The farther south you live, the more likely you are to lose power.

Pepco reports 2,700 customers without power. Most are in Prince George's County.

Dominion has 8,900 customers in Northern Virginia without power. Half are in King George County.

And SMECO has 9,800 customers without power. The large majority are in Charles County.

The other area power companies are not reporting significant outages.

