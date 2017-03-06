Winter is not over just yet

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In spite of our record warmest February, blossoming trees and an apparent early onset of Spring, Winter may still have a little life left as we head into the second weekend of March.
Air temperatures on Monday, March 6, 2017 across northern Canada into Alaska were running from -10ºF to -40ºF. These are very cold readings from March even in those areas of the world. This cold air is forecast to move southeast having the greatest impact in southern and eastern Canada along with new England. We could see enough of that cold air get into the region over the weekend that we may have to worry about wintry weather here by Sunday.
Both the ECMWF (European) and the GFS (American) weather computer models do in fact show a storm with snow affecting the region.
The maps I chose to share are depictions for 12Z Sunday morning (8 AM EDT) on 3-12-17, both runs are from Monday 8 AM 3-6-17.
The GFS is a direct hit while the ECMWF is farther south with less moisture.
Bottom line
- there is a threat for wintry weather by Sunday
- some of our biggest snows have happened in March
- nothing is set in stone
- computer model output will change some over the next few days
- need to watch to see how storm actually develops
