Winter is not over just yet

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In spite of our record warmest February, blossoming trees and an apparent early onset of Spring, Winter may still have a little life left as we head into the second weekend of March.Air temperatures on Monday, March 6, 2017 across northern Canada into Alaska were running from -10ºF to -40ºF. These are very cold readings from March even in those areas of the world. This cold air is forecast to move southeast having the greatest impact in southern and eastern Canada along with new England. We could see enough of that cold air get into the region over the weekend that we may have to worry about wintry weather here by Sunday.