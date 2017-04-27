WUSA9 meteorologists talk about the 2002 La Plata tornado

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Too Many Zooz live performance
-
Determined mom makes DC streets safer
-
Metro workers threaten 'sick-out' over new policy
-
Bird strike forces American Airlines flight to make emergency landing
-
Security camera captures hit-and-run in DC
-
Man kicked off Delta flight.
-
College Park building fire might have been accidental
-
DC Firefighter gets a special graduation surprise
-
Is a woman allowed to breast feed her baby anywhere?
-
Apartment building fire investigation
More Stories
-
Bomb threat, fireworks at Falls Church abortion…Apr 27, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
-
Delays on Red Line after report of possible smokeApr 27, 2017, 7:58 a.m.
-
Pets in danger from opioid crisisApr 26, 2017, 4:26 p.m.