With more cold on the way, don't forget to protect your pipes

With more cold air on the way, it's a good time to make sure that your pipes are protected. More than 60 pipes breaks have been reported since Friday, according to Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC).

Water pipe breaks have led to water spilling onto the streets, which can freeze and lead to icy spots on sidewalks and roads.

WSSC has the following tips to help you protect your pipes.

Turn off the water to outside faucets, remove hoses and drain the pipes

Repair and tightly close all doors and windows;

Insulate and repair outside walls

Cover any open vents (from the inside) with insulation, cardboard, plastic or newspaper;

On colder nights open cabinet doors to expose pipes to your home’s warmth

Let your kitchen or bathroom faucets drip slowly to keep water moving

For more tips from WSSC, click here>>

© 2018 WUSA-TV