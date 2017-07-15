Waterspout made landfall as strong storms passed through Md. Friday

Courtesy of @SandyPointSP (Photo: Courtesy of @SandyPointSP)

EASTERN SHORE, MD (WUSA9) - A waterspout was spotted near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland on Saturday, officials tweeted.

A photo shot by a park ranger showed the waterspout over the bay near Annapolis, moments before it touched down.

Best view frm @SandyPointSP of a water spout spotted across the Bay before making landfall on Eastern Shore. Thx Ranger Waciega for the pic! pic.twitter.com/eyuOZ4n4ug — Sandy Point SP (@SandyPointSP) July 15, 2017

Citizens shared photos and videos of the waterspout on Twitter:

@RobMarciano this just happened near Chesapeake bay bridge Maryland. Possible waterspout? pic.twitter.com/Nxr4S6uIOH — Barbara Elisano (@BarbiedollKy) July 15, 2017

WUSA9 Meteorologist Howard Bernstein said as the storm came from the bay onto land. The storm cluster eventually went to the beach.

There haven't been any reports of damage.

