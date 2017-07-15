WUSA
Close

Waterspout made landfall as strong storms passed through Md. Friday

Murugi Thande, WUSA 5:09 PM. EDT July 15, 2017

EASTERN SHORE, MD (WUSA9) - A waterspout was spotted near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland on Saturday, officials tweeted.

RELATED: Waterspouts swirl over Outer Banks, NC

A photo shot by a park ranger showed the waterspout over the bay near Annapolis, moments before it touched down.

Citizens shared photos and videos of the waterspout on Twitter:

WUSA9 Meteorologist Howard Bernstein said as the storm came from the bay onto land. The storm cluster eventually went to the beach.

There haven't been any reports of damage.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories