Tornado touched down in Va., National Weather Service confirms

FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA. (WUSA) - The National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Broad Run, Virginia in Fauquier County on Friday evening, August 11.

The tornado has been rated EF-0, the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, and had estimated maximum winds of 75mph. It was only on the ground for three minutes, causing damage to trees in the area just south of I-66 leading up to the Fauquier-Prince William county line.

The path was an estimated 1.2 miles long and only 100 yards wide.



The storm that produced the tornado was warned upon by the National Weather Service. They issued a tornado warning for the storm just after 6:00 p.m., which lasted until 6:30 p.m. The tornado touched down around 6:08 p.m. and was only on the ground through 6:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service states, in part:

"Numerous trees were uprooted and large branches snapped along a 1.2-mile long path that paralleled John Marshall Highway just to its south. Some trees fell on power lines and homes. The tornado touched down as the circulation crossed Blantyre Road between Trapp Branch Road and Georgetown Road, then tracked east and lifted two minutes later shortly after crossing Beverly's Mill Road a quarter mile south of John Marshall Highway.

KLWX Doppler Radar and FAA Terminal Doppler Radars showed a rotating supercell with a classic hook echo signature crossing these areas between 608 and 610 PM. Tree damage showed a convergent signature, implying rotation reached the ground."

There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

© 2017 WUSA-TV