The wettest morning commute in more than a month

WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) - Get ready for a soaker of a finish to the week - some areas could receive over 1" of rain in a 12 hour period!

This weather system will impact us Thursday night through parts of Friday. The critical timing for the heaviest and steadiest rain will be from 1AM Friday morning to 1PM Friday afternoon. In that time frame, a steady wave of rain will push across the area, with periods of moderate to heavy rain rates. And it will be windy at that time as well.





Here's a look at futurecast for 6AM Friday morning. No doubt, this will make for a very crummy, slow-going commute Friday morning. There will be low-lying areas on both highways and city roads that will begin to accumulate ponding or standing water due to the persistent and long-duration rain rates.





The heaviest of the rain will push east of our area by noon Friday, but still showers will continue in spots for the lunch hour.







The good news is that recent model trends are hinting at a much drier afternoon. Some showers will linger, especially early, but by the evening commute the rain will mostly be over.







It will be a good soaking rain. Estimated rain totals will range from 0.75" - 1.25", with isolated locations receiving 1.5".





Get ready to put those umbrellas and rain boots to good use! And before the rain arrives, download the WUSA 9 App for weather alerts.

