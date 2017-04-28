Records will fall this weekend

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - We'll be rounding out April with record warmth across the DC metro area. Both record high temperatures and record warm low temperatures will be in jeopardy. And Saturday's forecasted high temperature of 90° will have been the first 90-degree day since September 23rd of 2016.

It will be a close call for records in DC:



The records out at Dulles International Airport do not go as far back as those in DC, so the numbers are lower. Looks like we'll shatter the 1996 record of 87° Saturday!







Record warm low temperatures will also fall this weekend. Here's a look at the numbers:

SATURDAY



DC - 68 (1956)

Dulles - 62 (1996)

BWI - 67 (1956)

SUNDAY

DC - 67 (1983)

Dulles - 64 (1983)

BWI - 63 (1983)

It will not only be hot, but also humid. Unfortunately, only isolated showers/storms will bring a small chance of briefly cooler temps each afternoon... looks like we'll have to wait until our next cold front late Monday to take afternoon high temperatures back down closer to average. Catch the full forecast here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV