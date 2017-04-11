WASHINGTON (WUSA) - A mild Easter weekend ahead, but not everyone will stay 100% dry.

Our next cold front will move in the following Monday. Ahead of this front, some showers will be possible Easter Sunday. The best possibility of these showers happens late Sunday west of I-81. Even then, only widely scattered showers look to be in the picture in those locations. The DC metro area itself looks to stay mainly dry with only isolated showers.

If your egg hunts or Easter pictures happen Saturday or early Sunday - as of now, it looks to stay dry. Temperatures both days will rise into the 70s, with Sunday being the warmer of the two days.

© 2017 WUSA-TV