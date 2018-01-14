Light Accumulating Snow Likely: What It Could Mean For Your Commute, Schools

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Light accumulations of snow are likely this week, part of which could happen during main morning/evening rush hours in the DC metro. A clipper system will move across our area Tuesday evening, then re-develop off the Mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday. Light snow and snow showers are likely beginning mainly Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday early night, and light snow or snow showers could linger into parts of Wednesday.





Below is a look at Futurecast taking a closer look at Tuesday evening's progression of light snow into the metro area. Temps Tuesday should reach above freezing, so initially you could see a rain/snow mix, but it will quickly change over to all snow. Light snow is expected to be falling right over the I-95 corridor for the Tuesday evening commute home.











How long the snow shower chance lingers into Wednesday will depend on how exactly the low re-develops off the coast and how quickly it pulls away from the area. Below is a model comparison (NOT A FORECAST) of snow accumulations from the American (GFS) and European (Euro) models, showing the large discretion. The European model is an outlier and the lesser likely scenario to happen -- but what it does show is a quicker re-developing low closer to the coast, meaning additional accumulating snow for the area through the day on Wednesday. At this point, the Euro solution does not look as likely, however, light snow showers are still expected to last into Wednesday morning.







So what does all of this ACTUALLY MEAN for DC? What IMPACTS should you expect? Here's a synopsis:





WHAT/WHEN: Light accumulating snow will begin Tuesday afternoon and last through Tuesday evening. Parts of Tuesday night and Wednesday will also have light snow or snow showers around. Light accumulations (ballpark 1") are likely for much of the metro, and part of this will impact both Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning's commutes.



ROAD IMPACTS: Any road that has been treated should successfully melt most of the snow as it's falling, but still slushy spots are possible in better snow bursts. Untreated roads could become slick or snow-covered, this would include those typical neighborhood roads that county/government contracted crews don't get to initially.



SCHOOLS: Could this mean early releases, delays and/or cancellations? It's possible. Those decisions are up to school system administrators who have the responsibility of making sure every child's commute to school is safe and not hazardous due to road conditions from inclement weather.



Get a closer look at the local forecast for your town here.



Before the light snow arrives, download the WUSA 9 App to get alerted about this weather system and school closings/delays.

