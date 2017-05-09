Don't miss the 'Flower Moon' this week

Full Moon (Photo: BrianEKushner, BrianEKushner)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Don't miss the Full Flower Moon this week! The full moon will rise Wednesday.

The names for various months' moons come from Native Americans - they have a name for every full moon of the year. May's full moon is known as the Flower moon because it rises when flowers are beginning to bloom and blossom. It's also known as the milk moon to some, which represents when milkweed begins to grow.

The best time to view the moon will be early on the evening of Wednesday, May 10th... just after sunset.

