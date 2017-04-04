Damaging wind gusts over 60mph possible Thursday

WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) - A potent cold front will move into the area Wednesday night and into early Thursday, bringing the threat of strong and severe thunderstorms to the DC metro region. We have issued a Yellow Weather Alert ahead of this storm threat as the thunderstorms could largely impact the morning commute and into the mid-day hour.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of the area in a 'Slight' risk of severe weather (shown in yellow), with a greater 'Enhanced' risk (orange) south of town into central Virginia. In these areas, thunderstorms could become strong or severe.

All modes of severe weather will be a possibility, but the extent of those threats will vary based on the timing of this system arriving. Storm threats will include damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph, hail, and an isolated tornado. The hail and tornado risk will be greatest south of the metro DC area, closer to central Virginia. In addition to severe threats, locally heavy rain will be possible. Rain totals could be over 1" in some spots, which could lead to some standing water on streets with poor drainage.

Here's a look at Futurecast, showing the progression of this strong low pressure system from the deep south up to the Mid-Atlantic. Before arriving here, severe weather is likely across the south over the next two days. The first of the showers and storms start to arrive here Wednesday night (after midnight Thursday).





Gusty storms will be possible as soon as the system arrives late Wednesday night. The strongest storms right now look to occur between 9AM and 3PM, but the smallest change in the speed of this storm system moving east could shift that threat timeframe earlier or later. A later threat timeframe would mean a higher risk of severe storms, but an earlier arrival would mean a weakened severe threat.





