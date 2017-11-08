Arctic Plunge sends wind chills to the 10s, 20s

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Are you ready for winter? An area of cold, arctic air will invade the northern United States this week. It will bring well below-average temperatures throughout Friday and into the beginning of the weekend.







The Arctic Front arrives Thursday night, tanking temperatures and wind chills into Friday morning and afternoon across the DC and Mid-Atlantic region. Friday's high temperatures will struggle in the upper 30s and low 40s.







But it's even worse than that. With northwest winds pushing in the cold, dense air, wind chills and feels-like temperatures will be even colder than that. This is what it will feel like outside when you're walking the kids out to the bus stop and leaving for work first thing Friday morning.







The northwest breeze will keep our feels-like temps in the upper 20s and low-mid 30s Friday afternoon. It will be a "heavy winter coat" kind of day!







This will be the end of the growing season as we head into Saturday morning, with a hard freeze likely. Low temperatures will be in the 20s with a few valley locations in the 10s.







The arctic chill only last for part of the weekend. Check out the full forecast on our WUSA 9 App or here.



© 2017 WUSA-TV