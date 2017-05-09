Another weekend, another round of rain

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Savor and enjoy the first half of the week... rain chances return to the forecast at the end of the week and they'll linger into part of this Mother's Day Weekend.



Out of the last 6 weekends, we've picked up rain in 4 of them. This weekend will add to that number, but it will not be a washout. Here's what you need to know about which parts of the weekend will be more wet.

Rain chances increase Thursday and decrease Sunday.





The setup involves the same low pressure system that brought hail to Denver at the start to this week. It will trudge across the country and impact us here. It brings on-and-off showers beginning late Wednesday night lasting into early Sunday. The low strengthens somewhere near/around the Mid-Atlantic coast before it works towards the northeast. Depending on how close to the coast this hugs, that will impact our rain chances. If the system is closer to us, we will see a much wetter Saturday. If the systems heads a little further east out towards sea, our rain chances for Saturday specifically would decrease.

This is Futurecast showing what current trends depict for Saturday: periods of rain and showers. It'll turn breezy Saturday as well with the heaviest axis of rain along and east of I-95.

By Sunday, the low is off the coast and so are the bulk of the rain and showers.

Overall, this is what the current forecast for the weekend looks like.





