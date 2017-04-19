WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Rain is likely for parts of the weekend, but it will actually be a good thing... for pollen count at least.

The timing of the rain isn't convenient, but the tree pollen levels have remained 'high' to 'very high' over the past several weeks. It's typically our pollen 'peak' during the mid to later half of April, and this year we have reached several days well above-average pollen counts.

This soaking rain will help to lower the pollen levels and cut down on our rainfall deficit!

An overview of the weekend: rain and showers begin to move in late Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday looks soggy to the point where you should have a backup plan for any outdoor plans Sunday.

Futurecast does a great job painting just how wet Sunday will be. The heaviest rain looks to happen between Saturday night and early afternoon on Sunday. The rain rates will begin to taper off Sunday evening.











Rain totals will likely be over 1" for the majority of the area. This will not only take the tree pollen count down significantly behind the rain, but it's also good news to put a small chip in the drought status.

Download the WUSA 9 App for live, interactive radar to track the rain heading this way over the weekend.

© 2017 WUSA-TV